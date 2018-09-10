8 things people thought were true for years that actually weren’t

Life is a learning process, which means occasionally we realise something that perhaps should have been obvious a long time ago.

That much became apparent when Reddit user NewfounderTC asked the website’s members: “What’s a ‘fact’ you thought was true for years but later found out was false?”

Here are eight of the best things people thought were true for a while – do any of these ring a bell?

1. Earlobe

Comment from discussion edgebustin’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

2. Hiccups

Comment from discussion cheetopowder’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

3. Eyeballs

Comment from discussion NotTheStatusQuo’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

4. Thunder

Comment from discussion Artemystica’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

5. Words

Comment from discussion pinkdietmountaindew’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

6. Rumble strips

Comment from discussion SkyfishArt’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

7. The checkout

Comment from discussion Taffythecat’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

8. Nuns

Comment from discussion kallliope’s comment from discussion "What’s a "fact" you thought was true for years but later found out was false?"

- Press Association