8 things not to say to a (very) tall person

In general, being tall is pretty good. There’s the great views at gigs, and the delights of International Hug A Tall Person Day (February 11, in case you’re wondering). Tall people never have a problem with what to wear for fancy dress (though my tree costume is getting a little autumnal).

There are, however, a few drawbacks: The constant jokes about ‘lofty ambitions’, the anti-socially small doorways, the gratuitous queries concerning proportionality (you know who you are).

Most of all though, it’s that everybody – yes, everybody – seems to feel the need to comment. I used to offer people a fiver if they could hit me with a tall comment I hadn’t heard before, and I haven’t had to pay up yet. Here are the eight standard comments to avoid when talking to someone extremely tall…

1. ‘Can you buy clothes?’

This is probably the least irksome entrant on this list, because no I can’t and frankly, it’s nice to get some sympathy. Once above a certain stature, specialist shops become your only option, and they tend to assume that you must be as wide as you are tall.

But then there’s the names… H&M is my go-to – but that’s ‘High & Mighty’ not the Scandi store. No, you may not inspect the label down the back of my jeans.

2. ‘Is your boyfriend/girlfriend tall?’ (Thinkstock/PA)

The problem with this question should be self-evident – it assumes that you have a boyfriend/girlfriend. When in a relationship, I can reply with a nice, straightforward ‘Er, about normal size’ – but when not, it feels rather personal. The joke is on you, random guy on the bus: Actually, I’m alone.

3. ‘Were you always that tall?’

No. Obviously not.

4. ‘So, you think you’re big do ya?’

The one entry on this list with malicious intent, this zinger is invariably trotted out by irredeemably bloke-y blokes at disreputable drinking establishments, after the hour of 9pm. Fragile egos are easily soothed by taking down the big guy, even if said big guy is conspicuously un-confrontational and hasn’t seen the inside of a gym for at least five years.

The main pitfall with this question is that it’s a Catch-22. If you say yes then you’re Mr. Tough Guy, but if you say no, you’re clearly lying, and it’s assumed you’re taking the Mickey. Ah well, guess I’ll just get punched.

5. ‘Do you play basketball?’ (Thinkstock/PA)

Well… no. (Full disclosure: I did actually try it once, but it requires high levels of fitness, co-ordination and enthusiasm.)

6. ‘My friend is also [insert height considered tall]’

But this doesn’t mean I know them or feel any sense of connection with them, just because they are also tall.

There is no giants-only gentlemen’s club, no secret handshake, no monthly newsletter for those of a certain size.

‘My uncle is 6′ 3!’ That’s great mate. Just great.

7. ‘What’s the weather like up there?’ (Thinkstock/PA)

Ah yes, the gold standard of tall comments. ‘What’s the weather like up there?’ they ask with a knowing glint in their eye, communicating that they know you’ve been asked this a million times before, and that this is, in fact, the joke.

Unfortunately this has, in fact, been the joke a million times before as well. Self-awareness will not save you.

8. ‘You’re tall’

It may sound harmless, but this simple, well-meaning statement is the bane of tall people across the land.

The reason is simple: What do you say back? I am able to confirm that I do not play basketball; that I experience only minor differences in air pressure; and that my girlfriend isn’t the size of a telegraph pole. But for simply ‘You’re tall’, there is no adequate reply.

In my 20-odd years of tallness, I have never thought up a suitable response, and God knows I’ve tried. ‘Yes’ is too abrupt; ‘I know’ is too rude; and you haven’t been given enough to work with to conjure up a joke.

So, in the end, they get what they deserve: An awkward laugh and then silence.

