8 shower thoughts that might make you stop and think for a second

Sometimes it’s hard to shake the feeling that you might have thought of something nobody else has ever thought of before.

To see if others feel the same way about their shower thoughts, Reddit users often share them among one another. Do you see anything you’ve ever pondered in this list?

1. Rock, paper, scissors, bye!

“Shaking hands, giving the peace sign, and bumping fists are all ways to say goodbye. It’s like rock paper scissors, except you want to tie.” – PunchMeat

Pique Luis Suarez GIF by FC Barcelona - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Transparent breakfast

“Someone really needs to invent a see-through toaster.” – DryDav

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. A wrinkle in time

“Think of all the time and energy we could save if we all decided to agree that it’s acceptable to wear wrinkled clothes” – m_chips

The Simpsons Laundry GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Insect nerves

“When butterflies fall in love, do they feel people in their stomach.” – Sauravaway1

Butterfree GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Headphone happiness

“Really tall people were probably the most excited about wireless headphones.” – AmAllergicToGold

Headphones Listening To Music GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. World Wide Web

“WWW is 6 syllables longer than World Wide Web” – maikapi23

Confused The Simpsons GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Back to the future

“There will probably be a history class in the future about the 2000s internet culture.” – d0ctorsmileaway

Jennifer Aniston Yes GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. The pursuit of happiness (or car keys)

“What is happiness? Happiness is locking your car keys in the car then realizing that one of the car doors is still open.” – n7-Jutsu

Excited Happy New Year GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY
