8 of the most ridiculous requests for airline upgrades

Even in today’s improved Economy cabins, air travel can still be a bit of a chore. How many of us have stepped onboard and looked longingly left as business class travellers swan towards their flatbeds and flutes of champagne?

The ideal is, of course, to blag an upgrade at the airport, and although it’s much tougher to secure these days, dreams do still come true – sometimes.

(Virgin Atlantic/PA)

To announce the launch of their new Reward Credit Card, which allows members to choose from upgrades and free companion seats based on spending, Virgin offerd random passengers the opportunity to shift up a cabin, and slow-mo filmed their responses.

What does it feel like to get an upgrade? Spend on the Virgin Atlantic Credit Card to earn an upgrade and join the Smile High Club. Representative 22.9% APR (variable). Terms apply. Find out more: https://t.co/iVLfhkC0cP pic.twitter.com/k31TcrXAqp — Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) May 30, 2018

So how can you set about securing that comfy seat?

Virgin Atlantic recently conducted a survey which suggests the most popular approaches taken by passengers are dressing smartly, arriving extra early and flirting with check-in staff. Some people claim they are journalists (trust us, that doesn’t work!) or have just got married – and others even offer a bribe.



Exciting News! Our Gatwick to Las Vegas flights are moving to @heathrow_airport from 31st March 2019, and will be operated by our @Boeing 787-9 aircraft! Tickets are available to book now at virginatlantic.com! #virginatlantic #livefromvirgin #boeing #dreamliner #lasvegas #vegas #vivalasvegas #mccarren #heathrow #lhr #787dreamliner #787 #789 #avgeek 📷 @vegas_av_spotter A post shared by Virgin Atlantic (@virginatlantic) on May 21, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

Some people go to even greater lengths…

Julie Challenger, who’s worked for Virgin Atlantic at London Heathrow for 15 years, shares some of the most outlandish requests she’s heard.

1. One gentleman requested an upgrade so he wouldn’t have to sit next to his wife.

2. A young man hoped an upgrade would mend his broken heart after being dumped on his birthday.

(Thinkstock/PA)

3. A father travelling with his family wanted to be upgraded as his baby was teething and he wanted a good sleep. Needless to say his wife wasn’t impressed.

4. One lady asked for an upgrade as she wanted to get to her destination quicker.

5. A very famous magician offered to perform magic tricks for the crew in return for an upgrade.

(Thinkstock/PA)

6. A businessman asked for an upgrade as he was in Economy but his boss was in Premium – he wanted an upgrade to Upper Class so he could wave at his boss from the bar.

7. One gentleman requested an upgrade so he could try out the onboard hot tub.

8. One businessman requested an upgrade so he could meet Richard Branson and pitch an idea to him on board.

So what’s the solution?



According to the airline, no matter how much you smile and joke – getting an upgrade is tricky. The best (and cheapest) way to do it is by saving airmiles by frequent flying or spending with a member credit card.

- Press Association