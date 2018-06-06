8 of the ‘dumbest students’ ever, according to professors who taught them

In education we’ve all had moments, either sticking your hand up in class or during an exam, that we’ve cringed over later – but when your professor remembers it as an anecdote for a discussion on “dumbest students”, you know it’s bad.

This is the discussion on Reddit at the moment, where user diet_pepsi_bottle asked teachers to share the silliest things their students have done.

These are eight of the most popular answers.

1.

Comment from discussion SubMGK’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

2.

Comment from discussion PubScrubRedemption’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

3.

Comment from discussion ponderingprofessor’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

4.

Comment from discussion tapehead4’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

5.

Comment from discussion Coloradical27’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

6.

Comment from discussion soulsista12’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

7.

Comment from discussion BSB8728’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

8.

Comment from discussion RavlinBay’s comment from discussion "Professors of Reddit, who was the dumbest student you ever had and what was so dumb about them?"

- Press Association