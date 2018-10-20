8 mundane but mind-blowing epiphanies

An epiphany is, by definition, a moment of revelation – but ironically it is often when you realise something that was obvious and simple to everyone else that makes it a truly memorable moment.

Writer Shannon Proudfoot posed a question regarding just such moments to her followers on Twitter, asking: “What’s the most mundane but thunderous epiphany you ever had?”

Here are eight of the best responses.

1. The faces on coins aren’t true to life

Barack Obama GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. JK Rowling likes a pun

Harry Potter GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. There are no money launderettes

Funny Money GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4.  Nothing is killed for an artichoke heart

Flower Health GIF by Feliks Tomasz Konczakowski - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. The first meal of the day is exactly that

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Babies aren’t amphibious

Baby Swimming GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. A A Milne likes onomatopoeia

Winnie The Pooh Thank You GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. The Jacksons are a successful family

Admit it, one of these caught you off guard.- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

EpiphaniesFunnyTwitter

