8 amazing new plants discovered by scientists this year

Modern scientists can ascend the highest peaks, examine the deepest ocean chasms and pierce the densest jungles – but the natural world still reveals whole rosters of brand new plant life every single year.

In 2018, scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, London gave names to more than 100 discovered species, from North American fungus to East Asian orchid.

Perhaps strangely, discovering new species can be a demoralising business, as species rare enough to be undiscovered are inevitably more likely to be threatened. Just this year, botanists named for the first time the Vepris bali – a tree you won’t find down your local park.

“It seems unbelievable that we scientists are still discovering species of plant and fungi new to science,” said Dr Martin Cheek, Kew botanist and senior scientist, “and many of these new species have potential benefits for humanity. Sadly we are finding that most of these new species are threatened with extinction.”

So, here are some of the most important, attractive and interesting plants that the world didn’t know it had. Some you’ll immediately covet for your coffee table. Others, not so much..

1. Paphiopedilum papilio-laoticus – an ostentatious orchid

(Adunyadeth Luang Aphay/PA)

A floral diamond in the rough, this gorgeous slipper orchid was found on the back of a handcart in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, waiting to be flogged on the black market. Already gravely endangered, these exquisite petals are going one of two ways – extinction, or the Chelsea Flower Show.

2. Lebbiea grandiflora – a botanical mystery

(RBG Kew/PA)

One of the most horticulturally outlandish discoveries of recent years, this bizarre, pillar-like plant remains shrouded in mystery. Recorded at two West African waterfalls – one in Sierra Leone, one in Guinea – scientists aim to collect and study seeds in early 2019. They may not have long – the species has been immediately classified as ‘critically endangered’.

3. Hydnum melitosarx – the ‘hedgehog’ mushroom

(Juhani Ruotsalainen/PA)

Fungi get a pretty poor press compared to the delicate orchid or the mighty oak tree – but this newly discovered mushroom could be as tasty as it is interesting. Hiding in plain sight in the woodlands of Europe and North America, these prickly characters are named after the ‘teeth’ that bear their spores. Most such mushrooms are edible – coming soon to a pizza near you?

4. Pimenta berciliae – a brand new allspice

(Thais Vasconscelos/PA)

As at home on the dinner table as in the encyclopedia, this plant is a close relative of the famous allspice seasoning that permeates Caribbean cooking. Restricted to a small area of the Caribbean island of Hispaniola, it is named after Bercilla – the mother of the Dominican scientist who aided its discovery.

5. Ipomoea inaccessa – delicate, but tough as nails

(JRI Wood/PA)

This beautiful Bolivian flower is living, photosynthesising proof that the most delicate blooms can thrive in the harshest environments. A 15m+ vine that only grows on the ultra-precipitous slopes of the Andes surrounded by impenetrable cloud forest, it could only be collected from trees felled by landslides. To quote a certain Jurassic mathematician: Life finds a way.

6. Nepenthes biak – an insect-eating pitcher plant

(Martin Cheek/RBG Kew/PA)

Carnivorous and occasionally accompanied by the smell of its rotting prey, the self-evidently strange pitcher plants are thought likely to have medicinal uses – we’re just not sure what they are yet. Current wisdom believes this species to be endemic to the Indonesian island of Biak off the north coast of New Guinea, where it is severely threatened by the effects of tourism.

7. Ipomoea prolifera – beautiful Bolivia

(MT Martinez/PA)

Large, flamboyant and all kinds of colourful – these bright purple flowers have got it and will flaunt it. Another entrant from the Bolivian Andes, these plants hide their treasures until times of heavy rainfall, when they suddenly burst into bloom.

8. Dioscorea hurteri – a deep purple yam

(Neil Crouch/PA)

It may look like a cross between the Sarlacc from Star Wars and the death worms from King Kong, but this wonderfully weird species of climbing yam is hoping to save lives rather than take them. A vulnerable (and edible) plant identified in six locations in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, close relatives have massive curative properties, and helped develop the first ever birth control pill.

