7 times this sassy Twitter account used humour for a serious road safety message

Sometimes the person behind a Twitter account just nails a response or a tweet. The mystery tweeter combines the right amount of sass and pop culture to deliver their official message within 280 characters.

With that we introduce @AZDot – officially Arizona Department of Transportation – the government organisation tasked with looking after some 6,300 miles of state highways in the US state of Arizona.

It has attracted a whole heap of praise for the way it alerts motorists to potential issues like lane closures and items discarded in the middle of the road, picking up thousands of additional followers with its amusing posts while delivering a safety message too.

1. The furniture showroom.

2. The flying mattress PSA.

3. Bad feng shui.

4. Roads are not rest areas.

5. Patio furniture is just as unwelcome

Side note: “Rattan does not bounce,” it explains on the AzDot website.

6. There’s strong wordplay on the account

7. Sound the clash saxon – rather than a crash.

So what did AZDot have to say about its popular Twitter account and how it’s used to relay messages?

“While we sometimes use humour to point out objects that appear on our freeways, the emphasis is always on alerting motorists of potential hazards and reminding them to be aware of their surroundings while driving,” a spokesman told the Press Association.

And there is a serious message attached to all of this.

“Not only can debris cause crashes and even fatalities, it puts law enforcement and road workers in the dangerous position of having to remove items from busy freeways.”

- Press Association
