7 things to give up in January that aren’t chocolate or alcohol

Christmas is over, it’s time for January, and with the turning of another year come resolutions a-plenty. You might have vowed to get back to the gym, or do Dry January. Most of the things we try and give up are food and drink based, though.

But what about non-food things? There’s plenty we need to eschew in 2019 that don’t go on our plate or in a glass. Here are some suggestions as to what you should consider giving up this year…

1. Toxic friends

Whether it’s cutting down on red meat, quitting the booze or avoiding bad dates, we all want a less toxic mindset. And that can include friendships.

It’s easy to forget how similar friendships are to romantic relationships: The difference is, we’d often cut ties with a potential partner who doesn’t treat us with respect, but we take a lot more from so-called mates.

So this January, consider a friend ‘cull’ on social media (and real life), or at least hide anyone from your feed who upsets you, for any reason. If you need to speak to them in person, choose a non-alcoholic situation to lay your cards on the table.

2. Self-judgement

AKA following people with Instagram accounts that make you feel unworthy. Yep, we all do it: Judging ourselves very unfairly. Here’s a neat trick to stop you and your self-judgement in its tracks: Pretend you’re saying the words you say to yourself, to a friend.

So, for example, you tell yourself you’re gross because you’ve eaten too many chocolates over Christmas. Or that you’ve ‘failed’ because you didn’t go to the gym on New Year’s Day. If you wouldn’t say those things to a friend, it’s time to stop saying them to yourself.

3. Saying yes to everything then cancelling

Ahh, a classic. Especially in January when the cold weather tempts us to spend nights on the sofa checking our banking apps in the hope we did make it through without hitting the overdraft after all.

Still, we make plans – and then we cancel. It’s a terrible habit, and one that’s easy to give up. Tell friends you’re not making plans for Jan, and trying to keep the calendar free. When someone says, ‘We must meet up soon!’ try replying ‘Actually, Feb would be better if that’s ok with you’, or even, ‘I’d rather not make too many plans and have to cancel, can we see how free we are nearer the time?’

4. Websites that make you late for work

Ever start checking social media while getting dressed & half an hour later you're still in underwear with one sock on, also 15 mins late? — Shannon Tenner (@shanni_chan) January 26, 2015

This year it’s time to stop replacing your morning routine with celeb gossip that makes you late for work. Also in this category: Cat/dog videos, other people’s Facebook thoughts, and scrolling endlessly through Twitter.

5. Internet shopping

Now, we’re not saying don’t shop, but we are suggesting you shop local a bit more. See who’s out there at your local market, or gift shop. Try the high street – even if it is busy – and keep the shops alive. Take a bag of clothes to the charity shop and get the feelgood factor of donating. Have a good chat with your greengrocer rather than just smiling at the supermarket delivery man.

6. Bad dating habits



Just like toxic friends, it’s time to ditch anyone in your phone who you’ve ever renamed, ‘Don’t call!’ or similar. Delete the number, move on to someone new.

7. Avoiding the phone

Ready for your digital detox this month? Hold up a minute! Why not make this the month – the year! – that you pick up the phone more. Ring and see how that friend is who had a baby/difficult Christmas. Call and say you can’t make it but you’d love a good chat. You’ll feel positively saintly.

- Press Association