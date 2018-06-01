7 things to do this Bank Holiday Weekend
01/06/2018 - 18:44:00Back to Discover Home
1. VHI Women's Marathon and Cork City Marathon
Over 35,000 women (and men dressed as women) take to the streets of Dublin this Sunday, June 3 for the 10km fundraiser, now in its 35th year.
The 12th annual Cork City Marathon will also take place this Sunday.
2. Ocean to City & Cork Harbour Festival
Cork Harbour Festival is a week-long celebration of Ireland’s unique maritime heritage.
Did you know Cork harbour was the second largest natural harbour in the world?
In 2014, a Writer, two Musicians, an Artist and a Stonemason set their sights on an audicious voyage, a Camino by sea in a currach from Ireland to Northern Spain. Come along to the Cork premiere of The Camino Voyage @corkoperahouse on Thursday 7 June and follow the crew's journey on this modern day odyssey. A programme event of Cork Harbour Festival 2 - 10 June 2018. Follow link above for booking information. #caminovoyage #cork #filmscreening #currach #glenhansard #naomhogachorcai #kerrycurrach #ireland_travel @insta_ireland @irishpassion @irish_daily @kayakcorkharbour @yahcork @hellocork_ @caminosocietyireland @ig_cork @loves_ireland @lovingcork @visitcork_ie #purecork
Events including Tours, Boat Races, Urban Kayaking, Seafood food trails, Irish Coast Guard Heli Demo, SUP in the City, Tasting and Cooking Demonstration, Crab Fishing in Cobh and much more.
3. Bloom
Ireland's premier gardening festival will take place until Monday, June 4 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.
4. Killarney’s BikeFest
Ireland’s biggest biker festival takes place in Killarney this weekend and is full to the brim of free live entertainment.
5. Cowboys and Heroes Country Music Festival
Cowboys and Heroes Americana and Country Music Festival takes place in Drumcoura City, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and boast such acts as Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Cliona Hagan.
Get yourself ready for hottest hoedown of the year!! #cowboysandheroes2018 June 1st - 4th @drumcouracity #leitrim Featuring @derekryanmusicofficial @mikedenvermusic @johnnybrady_music @lisa_mchugh @ciaranrosney @martymone @clionahagan @robertmizzell @brendanjermyn @matthewodonnellmusic @aoifemcdonaghsinger @billy_mack1 @stuartmoyles and many more! Tickets available at www.cowboysandheroes.ie or call 0719645781. #countrymusic #jive #amaericana #americancars #linedancing #countrystar #westernhorse #gunslinger #funfair In association with @drumcouracity @dtrcountry #makeawishfoundation Proud members of @cma 🤠
6. Cat Laughs Festival, Kilkenny
Kilkenny Cat Laughs is Ireland’s annual craic pilgrimage has lined up another brilliant list of acts to keep you entertained over the weekend including Jason Manford, Aisling Bea, Reginald D Hunter, Des Bishop, Deirdre O'Kane
We love @reginalddhunter!! There, we said it. We can't wait to have Reg in Kilkenny for Cat Laughs 2018. 😻 It's less than a month to go until your annual craic pilgrimage. Got your paws on tickets yet? . . . . #catlaughs2018 #reginaldhunter #comic #comedyfestival #festival #summer #bankholiday #cantwait
7. Tall Ships
Sixteen tall ships will sail into Dublin Port over the June Bank Holiday as part of the Tall Ships Regatta 2018.
The Tall Ships have arrived for the weekend regatta! #tallships— Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 1, 2018
For further details: https://t.co/7OasA5Vx6R pic.twitter.com/Ki77gzwjeZ
Join the conversation - comment here