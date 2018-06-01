7 things to do this Bank Holiday Weekend

1. VHI Women's Marathon and Cork City Marathon

Over 35,000 women (and men dressed as women) take to the streets of Dublin this Sunday, June 3 for the 10km fundraiser, now in its 35th year.

A post shared by Vhi Women's Mini Marathon (@vhiwmm) on May 21, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

The 12th annual Cork City Marathon will also take place this Sunday.

2. Ocean to City & Cork Harbour Festival

Cork Harbour Festival is a week-long celebration of Ireland’s unique maritime heritage.

Did you know Cork harbour was the second largest natural harbour in the world?

Events including Tours, Boat Races, Urban Kayaking, Seafood food trails, Irish Coast Guard Heli Demo, SUP in the City, Tasting and Cooking Demonstration, Crab Fishing in Cobh and much more.

3. Bloom

Ireland's premier gardening festival will take place until Monday, June 4 in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

4. Killarney’s BikeFest

Ireland’s biggest biker festival takes place in Killarney this weekend and is full to the brim of free live entertainment.

5. Cowboys and Heroes Country Music Festival

Cowboys and Heroes Americana and Country Music Festival takes place in Drumcoura City, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and boast such acts as Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh and Cliona Hagan.

6. Cat Laughs Festival, Kilkenny

Kilkenny Cat Laughs is Ireland’s annual craic pilgrimage has lined up another brilliant list of acts to keep you entertained over the weekend including Jason Manford, Aisling Bea, Reginald D Hunter, Des Bishop, Deirdre O'Kane

7. Tall Ships

Sixteen tall ships will sail into Dublin Port over the June Bank Holiday as part of the Tall Ships Regatta 2018.