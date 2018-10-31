7 pumpkin carvings that didn’t go quite to plan this Halloween

Back to Discover Home

It just isn’t Halloween without pumpkins, but invariably the attention is given to those who carve artistic pieces of brilliance or creative, rib-tickling wonder.

Here though is a collection that you may find much more relatable – Jack-o’-lanterns that didn’t quite go to plan.

1. Art is a lot tougher with a smaller canvas.

2. Sometimes going big doesn’t help either though.

3. Choosing a classic horror character is great, but execution is key.

4. Even characters outside of the horror genre aren’t simple to pull off.

(@icantstanyu/Twitter)

5. Breakages are just part and parcel of life as a pumpkin carver.

6. To reiterate – breakages will happen.

7. Just remember, it’s all about the taking part.

Happy Halloween.- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

FunnyHalloweenPumpkin carving

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover