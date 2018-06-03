7 petrifying stories that will put you off driving at night

Night-time driving often divides opinion – some enjoy it while others merely tolerate it.

But for some people, the experience can become somewhat terrifying.

Reddit users are sharing their night-time driving experiences after PM_ME_FUNNY_STORIES- asked: “When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?”

Beware, some of these might discourage you from driving in the dark.

1. A woman summoning you to “come and look” at her car.

Comment from discussion OrganicEggWhite’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

2. A stranger running at your car on the motorway.

Comment from discussion allgreentome’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

3. A moose standing in the middle of the route.

Comment from discussion heathersfield’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

4. Someone barricading the road with a row of rubbish bags.

Comment from discussion fastfood12’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

5. An unidentified flying animal.

Comment from discussion Dried_Squid_’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

6. The girl from The Ring apparently showing up in the middle of the road.

Comment from discussion sirzack92’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

7. Deer oh deer.

Comment from discussion biggie_eagle’s comment from discussion "[Serious] When driving at night, what is the scariest/most unexplainable thing you’ve ever seen?"

- Press Association