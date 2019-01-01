7 people who already broke their new year resolutions by January 1

Back to New Year Discover Home

Keeping your resolutions for the new year can be a tricky business, so much so that some people break them on day one.

Pop sensation Cyndi Lauper was one of the first to break hers, but she didn’t seem too bothered.

Others found that their phone was difficult to avoid.

Meanwhile, it’s not just humans who struggle with their resolutions.

Breakfast saw others stumble…

… but optimism for 2020 went unbowed.

And Twitter struck again for some resolution makers.

But just remember, if it’s something you really want to do…

… you’ve got ages to do it.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

2019New YearResolution

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover