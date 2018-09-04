7 of the weirdest things spotted in people’s actual homes

Have you ever been invited into a friend or family member’s house and seen something out of the ordinary?

Reddit user Clanary asked people to reveal the weirdest thing they had seen in someone else’s home, with the responses ranging from the slightly odd to the completely bizarre.

Here are seven of the most interesting answers.

1. A different type of exercise machine.

Comment from discussion bounceb-all’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

2. Like something from a nightmare.

Comment from discussion Spacealienqueen’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

3. A worshipped family pet.

Comment from discussion Z0MBGiEF’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

4. Someone’s home or a real-life haunted house?

Comment from discussion shakycam3’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

5. Everyone has been in a home with one of these signs.

Comment from discussion robertbreadford’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

6. A dream for any Doctor Who fans.

Comment from discussion Adcro’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

7. Plenty of monkey business.

Comment from discussion Bjorna_Gloom’s comment from discussion "What is the weirdest thing you have seen in someone else’s home?"

- Press Association