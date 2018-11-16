7 of the most ridiculous items from this year’s Goop gift guide

We really have to thank Gwyneth Paltrow for giving us Goop. Her wellness lifestyle website provides hours of entertainment. It’s behind ludicrous trends like vaginal jade eggs, as well as our favourite time of year: The annual Christmas gift guide.

As you can probably imagine, this is a far cry from trinkets to give your relatives or secret santa treats for under a tenner. Instead, it’s a veritable goldmine of hilarity. Just to give you a taste, last year included gems like a camel milk subscription service and a cat bed shaped like a great white shark.

Each year, the list is split up into sections, like gifts for the wellness junkie or the traveller, but obviously our favourite is “Ridiculous but awesome.”

We’ve trawled through this year’s lists to find some of the silliest gifts Paltrow thinks you should be buying for your friends and family.

1. The surf swing

If you’re a mega-celeb whose ex is into hitting the surf, obviously a normal swing in the back garden just won’t do. Instead, you should definitely be splashing $129.99 on a swing that’s a little bit more curved than the regular.

This apparently transforms it into surfboard where you can ride imaginary waves, and is a whole lot fancier than a plank of wood.

2. The banana lamp

This gift is a level of kitsch we didn’t expect from Paltrow, but the price tag is par for the course – it will set you back $340 . It’ll put that unicorn lamp you got your niece in the pound shop to shame.

3. The clip-on bidet

Goop is no doubt a trendsetter in the upmarket health and wellness sphere, so we can safely assume this is something that will very soon catch on among people of a certain tax bracket.

This is a bidet attachment from a company called Tushy, which could make your loved one’s bathroom feel a bit more European. Tushy also sell t-shirts with the slogan “Ask me about my butthole”.

4. The Hermes surfboard

Not content with your garden surf swing? Time to up your game. Because obviously, your surfing trips need to be more high fashion. Unfortunately, they’re not on sale on the Hermes website, but last summer you could have picked one up for $7,700.

5. The monthly loofah subscription

Some subscription services we understand, like those for beauty addicts or even a magazine subscription if you’re kicking it old school. But one for loofahs seems a little… unnecessary.

The (very wacky) promo video for Club Loofah makes the valid point that they can become a hotbed for bacteria in the shower, but still – we can probably just pop down to Boots and pick up a new one when needed.

6. The matchbox

It would seem like team Goop has a bit of a thing for luxury matchboxes at the moment, because there were actually three different ones featured in this year’s gift guides. This one is pewter with a striker built in, which is definitely a step up from your average box of cook’s matches.

7. The marble dumbbell

The majority of the gifts on Goop’s list fall firmly into the category of being highly unnecessary, but also pretty fancy at the same time. Take these marble dumbbells – normal hand weights do most of us just fine, but what if you really wanted to make your workout Insta-worthy?

If you’re getting sweaty in your living room, chances are you’re not too preoccupied with what your gear looks like, but maybe that’s just us. Also FYI – they cost an eyewatering $100. Each.

- Press Association