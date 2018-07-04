7 hacks for concentrating at work when there’s a heatwave outside

With weather in many parts of the country continuing to sizzle, it seems like everybody is making the most of the warm temperatures. Everybody, except those working indoors.

While the possibility of the heatwave lasting for at least one more week thrills many, many office workers are faced with the unpleasant prospect of completing a dozen tasks while sweltering on through the heat.

Too. Hot. To. Function. Can't concentrate, daily headache, fractious, grumpy.



If you work in an air conditioned office your opinion/disagreement is entirely invalid. — Liz Henwood (@Pipsissiwa) June 26, 2018

I began work two hours early today to beat the heatwave, but its just past 1pm and already too hot to concentrate! Setting the alarm back again for tomorrow.. — Jonny Platt (@jonnyplatt) July 2, 2018

Here’s how to make sure you work productively through the hot weather.

1. Dress appropriately

Before you’ve even left for the office, prepare yourself by wearing light, loose clothing. If you really must wear your smartest attire, wear a different set of clothes for the journey so that you don’t overheat on your way to work.

Earthy tones 🧡 #ootd #style #stylish #outfitoftheday #streetstyle #earthytones #jumpsuit #sunglasses #tourist #walkingaroundlondon #happy #smile #positivevibes #goodvibes #summer #summervibes #london #unitedkingdom #lithuaniangirl A post shared by INIDĖ JASNAUSKAITĖ (@jasnauskaite) on Jul 3, 2018 at 7:39am PDT

2. Freeze your water bottle

It’s essential to remain hydrated in the hot weather and nothing is more refreshing than chilled water. Before going to bed, fill up a bottle of water and put it in the freezer to take to work with you the next day. By the time you’re sat at your desk, the ice should have melted and you’ll be grateful for that cool drink to carry you through the morning. Take a spare bottle for the journey.

3. Avoid caffeine

Although you may flinch at the idea of going without your morning coffee, caffeine could make you feel hot and jittery in the summer heat and affect your productivity. Swap caffeinated drinks for a healthy smoothie during the heatwave.

Perfect smoothie •••🍓🍌 #smoothielover#londonsmoothie#fruitslover A post shared by T i t i ♡ (@tiphaine_lbg) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

4. Wind down the blinds

As much as everyone enjoys natural sunlight in the office, windows can turn your workplace into a greenhouse. Shut the blinds to prevent your office from direct exposure to the sun. It should also help to prevent the temptation of bitterly gazing through the glass at everyone sunbathing outside.

5. Get yourself a desk fan

With the heatwave expected to last at least one more week, it could be worth investing in a desk fan to help you deal with the heat. A constant source of cool air will come a long way when there are tight deadlines to meet.

Actual LIFESAVER 🙌🙌🙌 @dunelmuk Humidity +work + pregnant= sweaty mess. USB Fan, AMAZING! #usbfan #lifesaver #pregnancyproblems #pregnantandhot #deskfan #pregnant #pregnantandworking A post shared by Food💛Fitness💛Fashion💛Family💛 (@cherri.cook) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:52am PDT

6. Refresh often

If you feel too hot, take a moment to wash your hands and splash some cool water over your face for instant relief. Dampen a hand towel and rest it over your neck for a few minutes if necessary – though take care not to drench your work clothes.

7. Schedule in some sun on your lunchbreak

Summer is the time really step away from your desk and use your lunchbreak. Soak up the rays (in moderation) at the nearest park or perhaps even organise an alfresco meeting. Ultimately, it might be so warm that your stint outdoors convinces you that really the best place to be on the hottest day of the year is within the confines of your office.

Standard lunchtime behaviour at Finsbury Sq ☀️ A post shared by Dom H (@donnychristian6) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

- Press Association