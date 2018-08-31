7 causes for optimism on #PositiveTwitterDay

Back to Discover stories Discover Home

Given that social media is often a place for complaints and rants, whoever came up with the idea for Positive Twitter Day must have known they had a battle on their hands.

They’ve managed it with some aplomb though, and the trending hashtag is seeing a surge of causes for optimism – so here are some of the best.

1. A quiet place

2. Food for thought

3. Good Samaritans

4. Positivity comes from the heart

5. A compliment goes a long way

6. We’re not all bad

7. How good are beds? Right?

Be positive.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, PositiveTwitter, UK, Positive Twitter Day, Twitter, Uplifting, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover