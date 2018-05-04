6 crazy things happening in Cork in honor of Ed Sheeran gigs

As the entire world (and their mother) knows, Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.

Just to give you some insight into the crazy things Corkoians have been doing to #PaintthetownEd, here are six of the things that made us go, 'what?'.

1. Cork station Red FM have officially change their name to Ed FM

Welcome to EdFM! We’ve completely re-branded our station to welcome @edsheeran to Cork this weekend! #EdCork pic.twitter.com/fX96y4tReT — Cork's EdFM 🎸 (@CorksRedFM) May 4, 2018

2. Ed’s hit ‘Shape of You’ has been blaring from the famous Shandon Bells

3. You can’t look sideways without bumping into a cardboard cutout of Ed Sheeran

4. There's Ed Sheeran themed food and drinks in every cafe, bar, and restaurant.

5. You can avail of a free brow shape at the Bobbi Brown counter in Brown Thomas just by showing your ticket.

6. Free ice cream

Mood icecream will be giving out free scoops of Irish cream

Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire – 11.30am – 12.30pm

O’Leary Centra Blarney – 2pm – 3pm

Lee’s Centra Chareville – 4.30pm – 5.30pm