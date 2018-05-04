6 crazy things happening in Cork in honor of Ed Sheeran gigs
04/05/2018 - 14:46:00Back to Discover Home
As the entire world (and their mother) knows, Ed Sheeran kicks off his Irish tour in Cork’s Pairc Ui Chaoimh tonight and it’s fair to say the rebel county has started sporting a hue of ginger instead of its standard red.
Just to give you some insight into the crazy things Corkoians have been doing to #PaintthetownEd, here are six of the things that made us go, 'what?'.
1. Cork station Red FM have officially change their name to Ed FM
Welcome to EdFM! We’ve completely re-branded our station to welcome @edsheeran to Cork this weekend! #EdCork pic.twitter.com/fX96y4tReT— Cork's EdFM 🎸 (@CorksRedFM) May 4, 2018
2. Ed’s hit ‘Shape of You’ has been blaring from the famous Shandon Bells
3. You can’t look sideways without bumping into a cardboard cutout of Ed Sheeran
Looking forward to welcoming all you @edsheeran fans to #cork this weekend #edcork pic.twitter.com/jXX6EWPHb0— Clayton Hotel Cork (@ClaytonCork) May 4, 2018
4. There's Ed Sheeran themed food and drinks in every cafe, bar, and restaurant.
This weekend we welcome Ed Sheeran @teddysphotos to Cork City! In his honour we have created the “Rebel Ed” cocktail. In true Cork style we have kept it local with ingredients including Tanora & Jameson Irish Whiskey....if you see Ed, tell him he has to try it! #itspurecorkboy Limited accommodation still available, for the best available rate book please phone 021 4530050 #EdSheeran #SkyHotelBarOfTheYear #purecork @montenottehotel
5. You can avail of a free brow shape at the Bobbi Brown counter in Brown Thomas just by showing your ticket.
Going to #paintthetowned this weekend? Limited spaces still available for make up this weekend ♩🎤🎸🎵♩🎤 @brownthomascorkofficial Bring your ticket with you to store and have a brow shape on us this weekend! #perfect #shapeofyou #brows . . . #mybtbeauty #brownthomas #corkbeauty #edsheeranfans #corkmakeupartist #corkmakeuplessons
6. Free ice cream
Mood icecream will be giving out free scoops of Irish cream
Ryan’s SuperValu Glanmire – 11.30am – 12.30pm
O’Leary Centra Blarney – 2pm – 3pm
Lee’s Centra Chareville – 4.30pm – 5.30pm
Join the conversation - comment here