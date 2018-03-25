5 places to visit and make the most of that extra stretch in the evening

By Breda Graham

There's a grand stretch in the evening out there!

Ah, an extra hour of daylight, or more realistically in Ireland, another hour of dull overcast skies.

But it beats travelling both to and from work in the dark.

So, now that we have this extra hour, we may as well go and make the most of it.

Here are some things to get out and do as Spring finally kicks in.

1. Tayto Park

Book your tickets online at https://t.co/v03y99ZsDk pic.twitter.com/K2zRUpwS6e — Tayto Park (@taytopark) March 24, 2018

A hit with both friends and family alike, Tayto Park is now re-opened for the Spring.

Tayto Park has something for everyone. Thrill seekers can spend an adrenaline-filled day at the theme park and the animals lovers can admire the many mammals, birds and farmyard friends at the zoo.

The Meath-based park caters for school tours, Birthday parties, group bookings, corporate events and team building.

And if you're looking for a good way to exhaust the kids, look no further.

Off peak tickets are available from March 24 to June 30 at the following prices.

Entry Only €15

Entry and Unlimited Attractions €30

Online Entry €15

Online Entry and Unlimited Attractions €28

Senior Citizen €12

Special Needs €12

Carer Free of charge

For more information visit the tayto Park website here.

2. Spike Island

Winner of Europe's Leading Tourist Attraction 2017 at the World Travel Awards, Spike Island in Cork is steeped in history and heritage.

The island is dominated by a 200 year-old Fort Mitchel, the star shaped Fortress which became the world's largest prison holding over 2300 prisoners.

Take the scenic ferry ride from Kennedy Pier, Cobh, and enjoy a fully guided tour of our island and fortress.

The ferry and fort experience of Spike Island are available at the following prices.

Adult €18.00

Child €10.00

Family Ticket (2 Adults and 2 Children) €45.00

For more infromation see the website here.

3. Delphi Adventure Centre

Spend the day in beautiful Connemara at Delphi Adventure Centre with over 29 activities to chose from including both land-based and water-based activities.

There is something for all adventure enthuiasts.

The good news? If adventure isn't your thing and you'd rather spend a relaxing evening while the gets get stuck in, then fear not because Delphi offers an award-winning spa.

The experience at Delphi Spa in Connemara is one of tranquillity and relaxation with a focus on natural healing and rejuvenating practices, you'll be glad to hear.

The following prices breakdown from a full day adventure package to single activities.

Child/Teen (under 18) Adult Family (2 Adults + 2 Children/Teenagers)

Full Day of Adventure €55 €70 €89 €288

Half Day of Adventure €35 €50 €153 €170

Single Adventure €17.50 €25 €76.50 €85

For more information visit the website here.

4. The lakes of Killarney, Muckross House and Torc Waterfall

There really is no place like Killarney, from its magical forests to picturesque lakes and blooming gardens.

A day spent at Muckross House, its surrounding gardens and lakes and the close by Torc Waterfall is the perfect way to spend the day.

Or if walking doesn't take your fancy, explore Killarney National Park by carriage in one of the many jaunting cars which operate each day.

And if you have a car, why not make the extra trip out to the Ring of Kerry and Dingle, and while you're there, try a deep fried Mars Bar!

5. Mountain Bike your way through the Ballyhoura Mountains

If you are an adrenaline junkie, and enjoy the outdoors, then this one is for you.

Ballyhoura Trailriders, situated in the Ballyhoura trail head in Coilltes Greenwood Forest, Ardpatrick Co Limerick, specialise in mountain bike rental.

They are able to deal with individuals and groups and also offer a range of courses and training by professional instructors.

This is no doubt a unique way to spend a Sunday afternoon!

For more information visit their website here