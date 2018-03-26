5 incredibly interesting things you may have missed from the March For Our Lives

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in American cities and outside embassies across the world to encourage gun control in the US this weekend.

March For Our Lives dominated news headlines and social media, but with so much being done by so many, some of the most interesting stories became all too easy to miss – here’s five things you may not have noticed.

1. Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter gave a powerful speech

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Yolanda Renee King may be just nine years old, but like so many children this weekend she added her voice to the cause.

Taking inspiration from the famous words of her grandfather, Yolanda took to the stage in Washington with Jaclyn Corin, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“I have a dream” for the modern age.

2. A survivor threw up on stage and took it like a champ

Sam Fuentes was shot and struck by shrapnel at the Parkland school shooting, but survived and gave a speech at the March For Our Lives.

Unfortunately nerves seemed to get the better of her for a moment.

“I just threw up on international television and it feels great,” she told the vast crowd in Washington.

An incredible moment, with an excellent response – and she took heart from the support a certain author showed her too.

She got shot, she watched her friends die, she stood up in front of millions, threw up out of nerves, laughed about it, then finished her speech. #SamFuentes, there are no words ❤️ https://t.co/orbD7laaRm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 25, 2018

@jk_rowling is this real? Oh my god I love you, thank you for believing me. — Sam Fuentes (@funkpuncher) March 25, 2018

3. Someone doctored images of Emma Gonzalez

Another former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Parkland, Gonzalez has become a champion for changes to gun control laws since the school’s shooting.

While one side shows her passionate support though, the other does not, and over the weekend she was targeted – with an image of her tearing up the US constitution widely shared widely by those against changes to gun control laws.

I'm interested to hear what US citizens think of this photo where Emma Gonzalez is ripping up The Constitution? pic.twitter.com/B5HTNKuRqV — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) March 24, 2018

Despite their outrage, the image was a fake however, originally showing her tearing up a target for a Teen Vogue photoshoot.

At left is @tyler_mitchell’s photo of @Emma4Change for the cover of @TeenVogue. At right is what so-called “Gun Rights Activists” have photoshopped it into. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/jW6tTOv2Db — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) March 25, 2018

4. Paul McCartney was there remembering John Lennon

McCartney attended the New York City rally, where he reflected on the loss of his former Beatles bandmate.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here,” the 75-year-old told CNN. “So it’s important to me.”

Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy walked the streets of Manhattan, New York, in a black tee that read “We can end gun violence.”



‘One of my best friends was shot not far from here’: Paul McCartney pays tribute to John Lennon.#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/XlLimoNMBP — jake defort (@jakedefort) March 24, 2018

Stood with his wife Nancy Shevell, McCartney was speaking just blocks away from the Dakota Building, where John Lennon was shot on December 8 1980.

5. A six-year-old handed out lollipops with a moving message

A six-year-old just handed this to me. pic.twitter.com/9osX7LNpFj — Laura Koenig (@2nickels) March 24, 2018

While there were many brilliant signs and displays from protesters, it is this small gesture which is perhaps one of the most powerful.