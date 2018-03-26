5 incredibly interesting things you may have missed from the March For Our Lives

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in American cities and outside embassies across the world to encourage gun control in the US this weekend.

March For Our Lives dominated news headlines and social media, but with so much being done by so many, some of the most interesting stories became all too easy to miss – here’s five things you may not have noticed.

1. Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter gave a powerful speech

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Yolanda Renee King may be just nine years old, but like so many children this weekend she added her voice to the cause.


Taking inspiration from the famous words of her grandfather, Yolanda took to the stage in Washington with Jaclyn Corin, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“I have a dream” for the modern age.

2. A survivor threw up on stage and took it like a champ

Sam Fuentes was shot and struck by shrapnel at the Parkland school shooting, but survived and gave a speech at the March For Our Lives.

Unfortunately nerves seemed to get the better of her for a moment.

“I just threw up on international television and it feels great,” she told the vast crowd in Washington.

An incredible moment, with an excellent response – and she took heart from the support a certain author showed her too.

3. Someone doctored images of Emma Gonzalez

Another former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, Parkland, Gonzalez has become a champion for changes to gun control laws since the school’s shooting.

While one side shows her passionate support though, the other does not, and over the weekend she was targeted – with an image of her tearing up the US constitution widely shared widely by those against changes to gun control laws.

Despite their outrage, the image was a fake however, originally showing her tearing up a target for a Teen Vogue photoshoot.

4. Paul McCartney was there remembering John Lennon

McCartney attended the New York City rally, where he reflected on the loss of his former Beatles bandmate.

“One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here,” the 75-year-old told CNN. “So it’s important to me.”

Stood with his wife Nancy Shevell, McCartney was speaking just blocks away from the Dakota Building, where John Lennon was shot on December 8 1980.

5. A six-year-old handed out lollipops with a moving message

While there were many brilliant signs and displays from protesters, it is this small gesture which is perhaps one of the most powerful.
