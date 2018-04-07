4 conservationists you have to follow on Instagram

Given it can reach out to millions, social media can be an incredible driver for change.

Many photographers worldwide are using their images to educate the public about environmental issues, and some of the key players are to be found on Instagram.

Play your part in protecting our blue planet by following these Insta-conservationists.

Paul Nicklen, Canada

Narwhals jockey for position and gently cross tusks as they push for a breath of air. They are diving under the sea ice in an attempt to access the thick schools of polar cod. Soon after taking this image, I slipped into the water and was caught in the middle of two courting male narwhal. One narwhal never realized that I was there and started to rub my neoprene clad head with its tusk. I am comfortable in saying that I am the only person on the planet who has found themselves in this position. A post shared by Paul Nicklen (@paulnicklen) on Mar 8, 2018 at 5:35pm PST

Both award-winning photographers, Paul Nicklen and his wife Cristina Mittermeier set up SeaLegacy to bring marine conservation to public attention. Their assignments involve underwater and land photography in some of the world’s most beautiful, remote and delicate locations. Regular posts and Stories detail their projects. @paulnicklen

Ole Jorgen Liodden, Norway

I'm at home after a great Svalbard winter photo expedition. I've done the same trip in the date 18-26th March in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the ice situation in western and northern Svalbard is similar now to previous years, except the fjord ice along the western coast is better than last 2 years, but the ice situation in north is worse than in 2016 and 2017. No fjord ice in Liefdefjord (in the north) is not good at this time of the year, and the edge of the pack ice was at approx. 82 degree North last week, compared to about 81 degree North in 2016 and less than 80 degree North in 2017. So the sea ice situation is both better and worse. The polar bear above was photographed 3 days ago in an area with good fjord ice.⠀ ⠀ If you want to follow us on a #wildphoto expedition to Svalbard in 2019 you should let me know soon, because the trips are booking fast…⠀ ⠀ #svalbard #polarbear #liodden #nikon #instaanimal #animals #earthpix #natureaddict #earthimage #allnatureshots #special_shots #exklusive_shot #igworldclub #wildlifeplanet #earthimage #globaldaily #WildlifeAddicts #Wildlifepage #discoverwildlife #anmlsworld #exclusive_animals #animalplanet_Fan #wildlifecentral #insta_animal #naturegeography #Instagram #ilovenorway #igscwildlife A post shared by Ole Jørgen Liodden (@ojlwildphoto) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:35am PDT

Norwegian photographer Ole uses his creative skills to highlight environmental threats in the Arctic and marine ecosystems. He set up Penguin World, a project focusing on the seabirds as a barometer of ocean health, and is also working on a book, Polar Bears and Humans, addressing the hunting of these endangered marine mammals. @ojlwildphoto

Camille Seaman, USA

That epic sunset from Lemaire Channel, Antarctica #meltingaway #polar #polarlight #antarctica #ice #sunset #photography #chasinglight A post shared by Camille Seaman Photography (@camilleseaman) on Mar 11, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

A Native-American and African-American, this photographer mainly studies the polar regions where her concern is climate change. She likes to capture icebergs and storms. @camilleseaman

Chris Packham, UK

Girl from Orang Rimba (Kubu) tribe , Sumatra , 1998 . Canon Eos 1 , 70-200mm F2.8 , Ektachrome 100 . In July ‘98 I had a remarkable encounter with this hunter-gatherer tribe in the rainforest . I was the second ‘outsider’ ever to meet them . They were the first beautiful humans I’d ever met and the event had an immense impact on my life . I took about 80 frames and this portrait was the best . Last September I returned to Sumatra to try and find this girl . What transpired was extraordinary , exhilarating and utterly heartbreaking . The film will broadcast soon on BBC2 . #bbc #bbc2 #canon #canonphotography #canonuk #portrait #sumatra #photography #photooftheday #palmoil #palmoilfree #orangrimba #warsi A post shared by Chris Packham (@chris.packham) on Jan 21, 2018 at 8:32am PST

Although more active on Twitter, reporting daily about issues affecting British wildlife and our environment, this TV presenter’s Instagram posts also send important messages about our world. Scenes from Antarctica illustrate a fragile planet, while pictures of a Sumatran tribe are a chilling example of habitat destruction. @chris.packham and @ChrisGPackham