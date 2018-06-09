2FM’s Stephen Byrne is repeating his Leaving Cert and here’s how he’s getting on so far

10 years after he sat the Leaving Cert, at the tender age of 17, 2FM’s Stephen Byrne has decided to re-sit his state exams for a new RTÉ One documentary.

The 27-year-old is taking Business, Geography, French, Classical Studies, English, Irish and Maths over the next two weeks, alongside 55,770 other exam students across the country.

Byrne is unaware of his original Leaving Cert results as when he received them in 2008, he ran home and shredded them.

He has since re-ordered the marks and will open the famous envelope at the end documentary, along with the new ones.

The radio DJ has been documenting his thoughts, trials, and tribulations on Twitter and let’s just say, they range from a ten to a one on the emotion scale.

Leaving Cert update:



Three weeks to go



My two front teeth have fallen out.



All the nerves are dead



I sound a lot more camp than usual



You can see my tonsils when I close my teeth



💃 — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) May 14, 2018

Time for one last freak.



OMG WHY THE HELL DID I DO THIS TO MYSELF



ok.



We're back in the room#LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/WcobAvrH8E — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 2, 2018

Pizzas here.



Shedding a Tear



Watching Lear.



- Stephen Byrne, English Paper 1 - 2018 — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 2, 2018

Honestly, how was your Leaving Cert when you did it?



I'm exhausted, stress eating & eliving feelings of inadequacy that I had when I was young yet I've a 10 year career behind me. Can't imagine what I'd feel if I needed to get into Uni. Share your stories please.#LeavingCert — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 3, 2018

I think this Leaving Cert thing is actually turning me into a teenager. I'm relying on my parents for everything, I'm severely lacking confidence and I'm still convinced I'm going to marry Shawn Mendes. — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 4, 2018

Honestly given up study now.



I'm so screwed.



But that's ok.



Because it doesn't matter.



I can't imagine sitting at home right now thinking these exams dictate the rest of my life.



They don't. They won't. I'm here with you.#LeavingCert — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 4, 2018

So far, he’s sat English, Irish, Geography, and Maths.

Here’s what he thought:

English Paper 1

English Paper 1 with a sneaky Paper 2 question on it. Hmmm.#leavingcert pic.twitter.com/5D2FwlcRIL — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 6, 2018

Irish

Such a nice paper. Too bad I didn't finish it.



Fuming!



14 pages and all.



My hand is permanently in pen position.#LeavingCert — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 7, 2018

The soundtrack to every #LeavingCert students night tonight



Come on Ní Chualaníaníonnn pic.twitter.com/iWwyR3IeUr — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 6, 2018

Geography

Anyone know if you can bring your Geography book into the exams?#LeavingCert — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 7, 2018

That Geography paper was probably the most malicious thing anyone has ever done to me since Geri left the Spice girls



The entire paper stared at me like this #LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/S79fq3JHeE — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 8, 2018

I don't think I even could have aced that with Dora



The amount of maps on that geography paper.#LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/wd8HmFj2a0 — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 8, 2018

Worst thing is I got 68% in my mock without a project. Definitely did not do that there. Another subject I'll never use again.



Let me tell you about those cereal crops in the Paris Basin#LeavingCert — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 8, 2018

And Maths

Could someone meet me outside the school and heckle this at me from their car?



Because that Maths Paper was sweet.#LeavingCert pic.twitter.com/uZ6lfKwysl — Stephen Byrne (@stephenbyrne) June 8, 2018

On top of the study, Stephen continues to host his 2FM show and flies back and forth to London for movie interviews.

We’re tired even reading that sentence.

Good luck, Stephen!