2FM’s Stephen Byrne is repeating his Leaving Cert and here’s how he’s getting on so far

10 years after he sat the Leaving Cert, at the tender age of 17, 2FM’s Stephen Byrne has decided to re-sit his state exams for a new RTÉ One documentary.

The 27-year-old is taking Business, Geography, French, Classical Studies, English, Irish and Maths over the next two weeks, alongside 55,770 other exam students across the country.

Byrne is unaware of his original Leaving Cert results as when he received them in 2008, he ran home and shredded them.

He has since re-ordered the marks and will open the famous envelope at the end documentary, along with the new ones.

The radio DJ has been documenting his thoughts, trials, and tribulations on Twitter and let’s just say, they range from a ten to a one on the emotion scale.

So far, he’s sat English, Irish, Geography, and Maths.

Here’s what he thought:

English Paper 1

Irish

Geography

And Maths

On top of the study, Stephen continues to host his 2FM show and flies back and forth to London for movie interviews.

We’re tired even reading that sentence.

Good luck, Stephen!
By Anna O'Donoghue

