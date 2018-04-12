2FM have launched a new series ‘Driving Home with’ - first up, Jenny Greene

Straight off the back of scaring the bejesus out of Lottie Ryan, 2FM’s Carl Mullins has launched a new series on the station’s channel, The Collective called ‘Driving Home With’.

A series where the aim is to get to know his work colleagues a little better, but as the busy bees of 2FM are hard to get a hold of, Mullins decided to the best way to chat to them would be to join them on their journey home.

First up, Jenny Greene.

And after the initial car boot inspection, Mullins asks the DJ a series of personal questions, while safely dodging a speed camera.

Let’s just say, we're a tad surprised at some of the answers.

Spaghetti Bolognese for the rest of your life, Jenny?