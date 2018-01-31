2FM announce Song of the Year 2017 shortlist

The shortlist for this year's RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2017 was announced today on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show.

Here are the shortlisters:

The Academic - Bear Claws

Áine Cahill - Plastic

Chasing Abbey - That Good Thing

Tandem Felix - Were You There (When they Crucified the Birthday Boy)?

Niall Horan - Slow Hands

Gavin James - I Don't Know Why

Dermot Kennedy - Glory

The Script - Rain

Wyvern Lingo - I Love You Sadie

Soulé - Good Life

To vote for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Song of the Year 2017, visit www.2fm.ie

Votes are limited to one per person per day. Only votes cast in the Republic of Ireland will be counted. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday, March 4.

2FM are celebrating the announcement of the shortlist today with All Irish Music All Day broadcast from 6am to midnight.

A special event featuring exclusive performances from some of the Song of the Year nominees will be held at Dublin’s Tramline this evening with 2FM’s Cormac Battle reporting live from the event for the Louise McSharry Show, 8-10pm.

The winning song will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street, Dublin on Thursday, March 8. Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.

The winning act will receive €10,000, a prize fund which has been provided by The Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA).