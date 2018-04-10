25th anniversary of The Cranberries debut album celebrated with director's cut of iconic ad

It is one of Ireland's most memorable and best-loved tv ads and Tourism Ireland have released the director's cut for the first time today, writes Michelle McGlynn.

This iconic advert features stunning shots of Irish beauty spots soundtracked by The Cranberries song, 'Dreams'.

Dreams featured on the band's seminal debut album, 'Everybody Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?'.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album's release, Tourism Ireland have shared the never-before-seen, four minute-long director's cut of the ad which first aired in 1996.

The landmark ad was the first ever TV ad campaign to market the island of Ireland as a whole and screened in the lead-up to the signing of the Good Friday agreement which marks its 20th anniversary today.

Directed by Sharon Maguire, who later directed Bridget Jones' Diary, the ad features sweeping shots of the Giant's Causeway, the Skelligs and the Cliffs of Moher.

“We are marking the 25th anniversary of this iconic Irish album and honouring the memory of one of Ireland’s greatest musicians by sharing this rarely seen version of our ad from the 1990s," said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland.

"The film marries the wonderful vocals of the late Dolores O’Riordan with spectacular footage of the island of Ireland.

"We would like to pay tribute today to this incredible artist, whose music brought images of her native Ireland so vividly to life for people everywhere around the world.”

The Cranberries released their phenomenal debut album on March 1, 1993.

The album includes some of the band's biggest hits including Dreams, Linger and How.

The band have been featured on numerous soundtracks over the years in films and tv shows from around the world.

Following the tragic death of Dolores O'Riordan, a Chicago cinema created a short video highlighting some of the most memorable uses of The Cranberries' music in cinema.

It's inaccurate to say The Cranberries were on *every* movie/TV soundtrack from the 90s, but they were certainly on a lot of them - their music appeared in hundreds of shows and films. Here's a taste of just a few moments Dolores O'Riordan made all the more memorable. pic.twitter.com/9cTRlREjKc — Hollywood Palms Cinema (@HollywoodPalms) January 15, 2018

'Everybody Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?' reached number one in both the Irish and UK charts and is certified five-times platinum in the US.