25 ... What do you know about Ireland's national card game?

By David Connors (Twitter: @peterswellman)

Recognised by many as the national card game of Ireland, 25 is a game synonymous with the Irish countryside.

For many elderly people living in rural Ireland, 25 remains their only social outlet – offering a chance to meet friends and interact with the local community on weekly basis.

Weekly games, like one in Tubber, Co. Clare, are held up and down the country in rural and urban areas.

Held in a tiny community hall in North Clare this game has been running for close to 40 years and during that time has only missed three nights due to adverse weather conditions.

Despite still regularly getting upwards of 50 players per night, this game has still many of the regulars who were there since the beginning, with very few young people taking the opportunity to partake in this activity.

Reporter, David Connors went along to the Tuesday night game to find out what keeps bringing the regulars back and why they think people of the younger age group are no longer taking up 25.

This article and video is a submission to the annual University of Limerick / Landmark Media video competition