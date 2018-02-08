2018 Emojis released - Redheads rejoice!

Back to Discover Home

Ginger emojis are finally being released.

Redheads will join bald heads and curly heads in the latest update when it's made available later this year.

A llama, peacock and parrot will join those already nestled away in the animal section.

In total, there will be 157 new emojis for us to enjoy.

They will be available for us to use in the second half of the year.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Emojis

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover