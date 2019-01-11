19-month-old Rangers fan goes viral with adorable goal celebration

A football-mad 19-month-old boy has gone viral with his adorable reaction to Rangers’ goal in the Old Firm derby.

In the clip, Angelo George Chapman can be seen jumping out of his chair as Ryan Jack’s winner crosses the line, before running up and down with his arms held high shouting “goal”.

This video was originally posted by @Bc1972 on New Years Day on his Instagram, little did we know 10 days later our son would become an internet sensation pic.twitter.com/1jEyu0HQ3v — KellyLouise (@KellyLouise89) January 11, 2019

Angelo was watching a rerun of the December 29 clash with his family on New Year’s Day when the video was taken by his mum Kelly-Louise Ballantyne.

The video was posted to Instagram by dad Robert Chapman at the time, but was picked up by a Rangers fan account on Twitter on Thursday and has taken the internet by storm.

It’s since been widely shared by fans and players alike, including former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot and even Rangers themselves.

Angelo George at Little Bears 💙🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/wrsCSxSweS — Robert Chapman (@Bc1972) January 11, 2019

“The reaction has been brilliant, seeing how people appreciate that it’s a natural reaction to seeing a goal scored,” Robert told the Press Association.

Angelo is “always kicking a ball about the house” and gets excited whenever there’s a game on TV.

Robert said: “He is like this with most football to be honest but when he watches Rangers goals he seems to react that way.”

