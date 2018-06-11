17 hilarious tweets from the Wheel Of Fortune parody account rising to stardom

Back to Discover Home

Parody Twitter accounts aren’t in short supply, so when one comes along that is genuinely funny it rapidly stands out from the crowd.

Wheel Of Fortune Answers only posted its first tweet on June 5 but already has more than 70,000 followers and it’s easy to see why.

The account brilliantly reimagines answers to unfinished questions from the hit US game show, which was once hosted by Bradley Walsh in the UK. Here are 17 of its most popular posts to date.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: Viral, Social, Fortune, UK, Funny, Twitter, US, Wheel of Fortune, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in #Discover