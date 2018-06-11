17 hilarious tweets from the Wheel Of Fortune parody account rising to stardom
11/06/2018 - 16:14:00Back to Discover Home
Parody Twitter accounts aren’t in short supply, so when one comes along that is genuinely funny it rapidly stands out from the crowd.
Wheel Of Fortune Answers only posted its first tweet on June 5 but already has more than 70,000 followers and it’s easy to see why.
The account brilliantly reimagines answers to unfinished questions from the hit US game show, which was once hosted by Bradley Walsh in the UK. Here are 17 of its most popular posts to date.
1.
TOP TITTY pic.twitter.com/QW0H73bK7z— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018
2.
LASER CAT pic.twitter.com/WDfJu9elLY— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018
3.
AN BONER pic.twitter.com/PzQCrX3Quj— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018
4.
THE DAMAGES TO THE HEARSE pic.twitter.com/yYT0jzPIGq— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018
5.
ANTIQUE BITCH pic.twitter.com/87HyMc5lYw— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018
6.
TOSS A CHURCH ON ME pic.twitter.com/ARxJhzSlmN— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018
7.
BONELESS HOMEBOYS pic.twitter.com/KVsHeBrk2v— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 9, 2018
8.
THE MOUTH OF JANICE pic.twitter.com/ZvqhnGgfVD— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 7, 2018
9.
REVERSIBLE GRAVEYARDS pic.twitter.com/yEfXMMU0nw— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018
10.
CONFESSING TO BOMBINGS pic.twitter.com/ddxMyABk3O— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018
11.
PICKLE BULGES pic.twitter.com/FSmVKDTmeX— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018
12.
FERAL RODEO pic.twitter.com/khYL2cO3nz— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018
13.
REBRAND AS CARROT pic.twitter.com/5yqCuTWlgj— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 11, 2018
14.
BOX OF CONDOMS pic.twitter.com/6t3RGzX6Kw— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018
15.
MAKING SNACK— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 9, 2018
HARD AT IT pic.twitter.com/bneYtZuXws
16.
DON'T GET THE TIT BIT IN THE PIT pic.twitter.com/5cc3EA7INL— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 9, 2018
17.
AN AURA OF MANGE pic.twitter.com/UdrRfB2sNF— Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here