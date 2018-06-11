17 hilarious tweets from the Wheel Of Fortune parody account rising to stardom

Parody Twitter accounts aren’t in short supply, so when one comes along that is genuinely funny it rapidly stands out from the crowd.

Wheel Of Fortune Answers only posted its first tweet on June 5 but already has more than 70,000 followers and it’s easy to see why.

The account brilliantly reimagines answers to unfinished questions from the hit US game show, which was once hosted by Bradley Walsh in the UK. Here are 17 of its most popular posts to date.

1.

TOP TITTY pic.twitter.com/QW0H73bK7z — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018

2.

LASER CAT pic.twitter.com/WDfJu9elLY — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018

3.

AN BONER pic.twitter.com/PzQCrX3Quj — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018

4.

THE DAMAGES TO THE HEARSE pic.twitter.com/yYT0jzPIGq — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018

5.

ANTIQUE BITCH pic.twitter.com/87HyMc5lYw — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018

6.

TOSS A CHURCH ON ME pic.twitter.com/ARxJhzSlmN — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018

7.

BONELESS HOMEBOYS pic.twitter.com/KVsHeBrk2v — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 9, 2018

8.

THE MOUTH OF JANICE pic.twitter.com/ZvqhnGgfVD — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 7, 2018

9.

REVERSIBLE GRAVEYARDS pic.twitter.com/yEfXMMU0nw — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

10.

CONFESSING TO BOMBINGS pic.twitter.com/ddxMyABk3O — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018

11.

PICKLE BULGES pic.twitter.com/FSmVKDTmeX — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

12.

FERAL RODEO pic.twitter.com/khYL2cO3nz — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

13.

REBRAND AS CARROT pic.twitter.com/5yqCuTWlgj — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 11, 2018

14.

BOX OF CONDOMS pic.twitter.com/6t3RGzX6Kw — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

15.

MAKING SNACK

HARD AT IT pic.twitter.com/bneYtZuXws — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 9, 2018

16.

DON'T GET THE TIT BIT IN THE PIT pic.twitter.com/5cc3EA7INL — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 9, 2018

17.

AN AURA OF MANGE pic.twitter.com/UdrRfB2sNF — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018

- Press Association