15 of the most questionable homemade World Cup stickers from Panini Cheapskates

If you’re unaware of Panini Cheapskates’ work, then prepare to become very familiar with it in a very short and uncomfortable space of time.

Alex and Sian Pratchett are the masterminds behind Panini Cheapskates. For the 2014 World Cup, they made it their mission to avoid the costs of buying football stickers to complete their tournament albums, drawing them in instead, and did so again for Euro 2016.

This year they’re doing it for the 2018 World Cup, and once again they’re doing so to raise money for charity, but if drawing 682 stickers in 32 days wasn’t hard enough, there’s another obstacle: they can’t draw.

3 down

679 to go...

(Also profound apologies to Alex Iwobi) pic.twitter.com/ScxIL1YNla — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018

The good news is that’s sort of the point, and with a baby in the house this time around, the pictures aren’t getting any better any time soon.

Standards are slipping already...



12 down

670 to go pic.twitter.com/wXKr5BudCN — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018

In 2016, Alex and Sian raised £4,500 – and they’re hoping to do even better this time around for the four charities they’re supporting.

17 down

665 to go



Mood: pic.twitter.com/kI7wmDU1un — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018

It’s fair to say this is far from an easy task. On average, each sticker takes about 15 minutes to complete, totalling 170 hours of drawing by the time the World Cup final rolls around.

First sticker going in... 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4wUJHHUp1k — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018

Let’s take a look at some of the best/worst efforts so far…

Apologies are a regular feature of Panini Cheapskates’ work. Here’s Andres Iniesta in all his glory.

Oh no, this won’t do at all. Sorry Andrés 😕



23 down

659 to go pic.twitter.com/G7MGEXa9oZ — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018

This was the last thing Mohamed Salah needed.

No Salah in the Egypt team 🇪🇬😭 #EGYURU pic.twitter.com/qE3GKsfP9m — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018

Edinson Cavani, are you ok?

Okay we’re going to have a hard time defending this #EGYURU



27 down

655 to go... pic.twitter.com/rTRipOl8Bo — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is brought back down to earth with a bump after his hat-trick against Spain.

🇵🇹RONALDO IN THE BAG🇵🇹



Phew. That was stressful.

34 stickers down

648 to go...https://t.co/UgWl8lURfa pic.twitter.com/X3wXbVt3Ah — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018

Lips.

Aaron Mooy has seen things.

Ivan Perisic takes offence at your remarks.

Here’s Luka Modric. A close-up nobody asked for.

This is fine pic.twitter.com/x2RkjE0rGm — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 16, 2018

The drawings do not improve.

Neymar failed to score in Brazil’s 1-1 opener against Switzerland. Here’s his reaction to the stalemate.

I think we’ll just update Neymar’s sticker match-by-match, as he’s already changed his hair since yesterday. Infuriating. IT’S NOT LIKE WE’VE GOT 682 OF THESE THINGS TO DRAW OR ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/9ohZAcIS0P — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 17, 2018

And last but not least, Steven Zuber celebrates his goal against Brazil in unsettling fashion.

Alex and Sian have a long way to go, with plenty of football still to be played. To donate to their fundraising efforts and support them on their journey, click here.

