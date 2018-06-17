15 of the most questionable homemade World Cup stickers from Panini Cheapskates
If you’re unaware of Panini Cheapskates’ work, then prepare to become very familiar with it in a very short and uncomfortable space of time.
Alex and Sian Pratchett are the masterminds behind Panini Cheapskates. For the 2014 World Cup, they made it their mission to avoid the costs of buying football stickers to complete their tournament albums, drawing them in instead, and did so again for Euro 2016.
This year they’re doing it for the 2018 World Cup, and once again they’re doing so to raise money for charity, but if drawing 682 stickers in 32 days wasn’t hard enough, there’s another obstacle: they can’t draw.
3 down— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018
679 to go...
(Also profound apologies to Alex Iwobi) pic.twitter.com/ScxIL1YNla
The good news is that’s sort of the point, and with a baby in the house this time around, the pictures aren’t getting any better any time soon.
Standards are slipping already...— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018
12 down
670 to go pic.twitter.com/wXKr5BudCN
In 2016, Alex and Sian raised £4,500 – and they’re hoping to do even better this time around for the four charities they’re supporting.
17 down— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018
665 to go
Mood: pic.twitter.com/kI7wmDU1un
It’s fair to say this is far from an easy task. On average, each sticker takes about 15 minutes to complete, totalling 170 hours of drawing by the time the World Cup final rolls around.
First sticker going in... 🎉 pic.twitter.com/4wUJHHUp1k— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018
Let’s take a look at some of the best/worst efforts so far…
Apologies are a regular feature of Panini Cheapskates’ work. Here’s Andres Iniesta in all his glory.
Oh no, this won’t do at all. Sorry Andrés 😕— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018
23 down
659 to go pic.twitter.com/G7MGEXa9oZ
This was the last thing Mohamed Salah needed.
No Salah in the Egypt team 🇪🇬😭 #EGYURU pic.twitter.com/qE3GKsfP9m— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018
Edinson Cavani, are you ok?
Okay we’re going to have a hard time defending this #EGYURU— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018
27 down
655 to go... pic.twitter.com/rTRipOl8Bo
Cristiano Ronaldo is brought back down to earth with a bump after his hat-trick against Spain.
🇵🇹RONALDO IN THE BAG🇵🇹— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 15, 2018
Phew. That was stressful.
34 stickers down
648 to go...https://t.co/UgWl8lURfa pic.twitter.com/X3wXbVt3Ah
Lips.
June 16, 2018
Aaron Mooy has seen things.
🎉🇦🇺MOOY🇦🇺🎉#FRAAUS pic.twitter.com/Z74xl7Uymt— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 16, 2018
Ivan Perisic takes offence at your remarks.
🇭🇷🇭🇷🇭🇷 #PERDEN pic.twitter.com/rm0NICfJnr— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 16, 2018
Here’s Luka Modric. A close-up nobody asked for.
This is fine pic.twitter.com/x2RkjE0rGm— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 16, 2018
The drawings do not improve.
🇨🇷OH GOOD GRIEF NO🇨🇷#CRCSRB pic.twitter.com/X8TDiloUtt— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 17, 2018
Neymar failed to score in Brazil’s 1-1 opener against Switzerland. Here’s his reaction to the stalemate.
I think we’ll just update Neymar’s sticker match-by-match, as he’s already changed his hair since yesterday. Infuriating. IT’S NOT LIKE WE’VE GOT 682 OF THESE THINGS TO DRAW OR ANYTHING. pic.twitter.com/9ohZAcIS0P— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 17, 2018
And last but not least, Steven Zuber celebrates his goal against Brazil in unsettling fashion.
GOOOOOAL! Zuber, drawn resl flippinh fast— Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 17, 2018
🇧🇷1-1🇨🇭 #BRASUI pic.twitter.com/iB2x6bndtE
Alex and Sian have a long way to go, with plenty of football still to be played. To donate to their fundraising efforts and support them on their journey, click here.
