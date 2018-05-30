14 things people would like embedded in their memory
30/05/2018 - 16:55:00Back to Discover Home
If you were given 24 hours where everything you read would permanently be stored in your memory, what would you memorise?
This is the question a Reddit user asked their fellows, and these are 14 of the most popular responses range from shrewd and agreeable to bizarre but entertaining – you can decided which is which.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here