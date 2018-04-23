14 alternative royal baby names

News of royal baby number three really got people’s creative juices flowing.

After it was announced that Kate Middleton had given birth to a boy, Twitter users got busy coming up with recommendations for the little one’s name.

Check out these alternative suggestions for the newborn, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Dragon

That awkward moment when you give birth to a kid on St. George's day but you've already used the name George. I reckon they should call him "Dragon". #royalbaby — Z-Kat (@zeibura) April 23, 2018

Roy

Picking a baby name is never easy.



They could call him George as it's St George's Day but they already have a George,



They could call him William as it's Shakespeare's birthday but the eldest should have the same name as his dad.



Fortunately it is also Roy Orbison's birthday. — Mr Jones and me (@mr_jonestweets) April 23, 2018

Mohamed

Big welcome to Mohamed Kevin Windsor - and great tribute from the Duke and Duchess after a wonderful season — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) April 23, 2018

Thor

They should call him Thor.



Then it really would be the most ambitious crossover event in history — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) April 23, 2018

Biff

Biff.



They should call him Biff. https://t.co/1a4667FULu — RBe (@RBPundit) April 23, 2018

Jean-Claude or Michel

If Kate and Wills name the baby "Jean-Claude" or "Michel" they could very well secure the Brexit breakthrough we are all waiting for.



The commission would deny it of course but such soft power would prove irresistible.



Fingers crossed it is a boy. — James Crisp (@JamesCrisp6) April 23, 2018

Baby McBabyface

Baby McBabyface for the royal baby name please. — Debbie White (@medievaldebbie) April 23, 2018

Princess Consuela Bananahammock

odds on this being the new royal baby name? pic.twitter.com/mJAhYWcXnZ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 23, 2018

Royal Baby

Name the baby Royal Baby. Do it do it do it. #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/TUPi2n0xwA — Jessica Vizzone (@jessica_vizzone) April 23, 2018

Rafa

Congratulations to the Dutchess of Cambridge!



Rafa is a beautiful name for a boy 👀 #royalbaby — Gem (@Gemma_Boyes) April 23, 2018

Boyonce

Severn Bridge

Maybe they should name the new royal baby, Severn Bridge. — Paul Williams (@thepaulwilliams) April 23, 2018

The Artist Formerly Known As

Last word on the #royalbaby and it's obvious what his name should be: "The artist formerly known as". Thank you stop all other tweets about names that one is the winner. — The Written Ward (@WrittenWard) April 23, 2018

Louis Tomlinson