14 alternative royal baby names

News of royal baby number three really got people’s creative juices flowing.

After it was announced that Kate Middleton had given birth to a boy, Twitter users got busy coming up with recommendations for the little one’s name.

Check out these alternative suggestions for the newborn, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Dragon

Roy

Mohamed

Thor

Biff

Jean-Claude or Michel

Baby McBabyface

Princess Consuela Bananahammock

Royal Baby

Rafa

Boyonce

Severn Bridge

The Artist Formerly Known As

Louis Tomlinson
