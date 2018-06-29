13 World Cup fixture hashtags that sound like something else entirely…
29/06/2018 - 13:46:00Back to World Cup Discover Home
The World Cup might be a serious business on the pitch, but on Twitter it’s hard to stay stony-faced in the presence of the funniest fixture hashtags.
For each game Twitter abbreviates team names to create a short and shareable game hashtag such as #ENGBEL for England’s Group G game against Belgium.
Such abbreviations however often appear to produce new words, or words that sound like others… take these Pokemon fixtures from Belgium v Tunisia and South Korea v Mexico for example.
As a non football fan, I enjoy looking at the World Cup hashtags and imagining them as Pokémon— Alex Rose (@AlexRoseGames) June 23, 2018
a wild BELTUN appeared
go, KORMEX
Germany v Mexico meanwhile sounded clean. Very clean.
#GERMEX sounds like an off-brand hand sanitiser.— Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) June 17, 2018
ah the joys of World Cup hashtags
Uruguay v Russia brought Scooby Doo to mind for some.
#ururus sounds like Scooby Doo saying uterus— Труди (@Trudski2012) June 25, 2018
Australia’s defeat to Peru made it all too easy to work the hashtag into post-match criticism.
Australia lose a significant sporting contest, #AusPer usual.— Luke McLaughlin (@LukeMcLaughlin) June 26, 2018
Maybe this is where Ikea gets all its ideas…
The World Cup match hashtags all read like Ikea products. #CRONGA is a storage system; #PERDEN a child’s bunk bed; #FRAAUS some sort of meatball-based health drink— Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) June 16, 2018
South Korea v Germany brought to mind a variation on the Corgi.
#KORGER sounds like a cute dog breed.— Angelica (@batangbrunsi) June 27, 2018
Poland v Colombia had a medicinal quality.
#POLCOL sounds like a cough mix.— Michael (@Im_Partial) June 24, 2018
Meanwhile over at Portugal v Morocco… top you up, sir?
In today’s episode of #WorldCup hashtags that sound like you need a refill for your drink: #PORMOR— Raz (@raztweets) June 20, 2018
Colombia’s 1-0 win over Senegal wasn’t the most free-flowing game of all time…
#SENCOL sounds like something you take for constipation.— 52 Years World Cup Podcast (@52YearsWorldCup) June 28, 2018
And Peru v Denmark gave offended people the perfect football pun to work with.
I beg your #PERDEN— Tim Scales 🏴 (@tim_ncfc) June 16, 2018
With just 16 games left there won’t be as many opportunities to add to this important body of work.
So...#URUPOR 🇺🇾🇵🇹#ESPRUS 🇪🇸🇷🇺#FRAARG 🇫🇷🇦🇷#CRODEN 🇭🇷🇩🇰#BRAMEX 🇧🇷🇲🇽#SWESUI 🇸🇪🇨🇭#BELJPN 🇧🇪🇯🇵#COLENG 🇨🇴🏴— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) June 28, 2018
Excited? #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Kll9X54wbO
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here