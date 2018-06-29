13 World Cup fixture hashtags that sound like something else entirely…

The World Cup might be a serious business on the pitch, but on Twitter it’s hard to stay stony-faced in the presence of the funniest fixture hashtags.

For each game Twitter abbreviates team names to create a short and shareable game hashtag such as #ENGBEL for England’s Group G game against Belgium.

Such abbreviations however often appear to produce new words, or words that sound like others… take these Pokemon fixtures from Belgium v Tunisia and South Korea v Mexico for example.

Germany v Mexico meanwhile sounded clean. Very clean.

Uruguay v Russia brought Scooby Doo to mind for some.

Australia’s defeat to Peru made it all too easy to work the hashtag into post-match criticism.

Maybe this is where Ikea gets all its ideas…

South Korea v Germany brought to mind a variation on the Corgi.

Poland v Colombia had a medicinal quality.

Meanwhile over at Portugal v Morocco… top you up, sir?

Colombia’s 1-0 win over Senegal wasn’t the most free-flowing game of all time…

And Peru v Denmark gave offended people the perfect football pun to work with.

With just 16 games left there won’t be as many opportunities to add to this important body of work.

- Press Association
