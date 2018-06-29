13 World Cup fixture hashtags that sound like something else entirely…

The World Cup might be a serious business on the pitch, but on Twitter it’s hard to stay stony-faced in the presence of the funniest fixture hashtags.

For each game Twitter abbreviates team names to create a short and shareable game hashtag such as #ENGBEL for England’s Group G game against Belgium.

Such abbreviations however often appear to produce new words, or words that sound like others… take these Pokemon fixtures from Belgium v Tunisia and South Korea v Mexico for example.

As a non football fan, I enjoy looking at the World Cup hashtags and imagining them as Pokémon



a wild BELTUN appeared

go, KORMEX — Alex Rose (@AlexRoseGames) June 23, 2018

Germany v Mexico meanwhile sounded clean. Very clean.

#GERMEX sounds like an off-brand hand sanitiser.



ah the joys of World Cup hashtags — Edd Dracott (@EddDracott) June 17, 2018

Uruguay v Russia brought Scooby Doo to mind for some.

#ururus sounds like Scooby Doo saying uterus — Труди (@Trudski2012) June 25, 2018

Australia’s defeat to Peru made it all too easy to work the hashtag into post-match criticism.

Australia lose a significant sporting contest, #AusPer usual. — Luke McLaughlin (@LukeMcLaughlin) June 26, 2018

Maybe this is where Ikea gets all its ideas…

The World Cup match hashtags all read like Ikea products. #CRONGA is a storage system; #PERDEN a child’s bunk bed; #FRAAUS some sort of meatball-based health drink — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) June 16, 2018

South Korea v Germany brought to mind a variation on the Corgi.

#KORGER sounds like a cute dog breed. — Angelica (@batangbrunsi) June 27, 2018

Poland v Colombia had a medicinal quality.

#POLCOL sounds like a cough mix. — Michael (@Im_Partial) June 24, 2018

Meanwhile over at Portugal v Morocco… top you up, sir?

In today’s episode of #WorldCup hashtags that sound like you need a refill for your drink: #PORMOR — Raz (@raztweets) June 20, 2018

Colombia’s 1-0 win over Senegal wasn’t the most free-flowing game of all time…

#SENCOL sounds like something you take for constipation. — 52 Years World Cup Podcast (@52YearsWorldCup) June 28, 2018

And Peru v Denmark gave offended people the perfect football pun to work with.

I beg your #PERDEN — Tim Scales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@tim_ncfc) June 16, 2018

With just 16 games left there won’t be as many opportunities to add to this important body of work.

