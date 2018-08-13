13 times people’s Twitter timeline perfectly aligned to deliver a joke
With a person’s Twitter feed being unique to them it’s a given that while some in the timeline will be having a good day, others won’t.
And for everyone asking a question of the world, others will be offering up answers.
Occasionally this yin and yang align so that a single user gets to see some perfectly aligned tweets where it looks like two random users are unwittingly in conversation and the screenshots are a thing of beauty.
Here’s some of our favourites:
1. Awww, a cat
I mean the timing of these two tweets couldn’t have been more perfect @clairebrown78 pic.twitter.com/dzjM8CiRVw— Gabriel Bisset-Smith (@GabrielBisset) March 12, 2018
2. A question of intelligence
@wresnocontext I know you typically do gifs and images but this was just too perfectly aligned. pic.twitter.com/uoogprezww— Chem (@sunpop7) July 6, 2018
3. This Walmart conversation
That moment when the tweet and the next ad–tweet are in perfect sync...#timeline @Home_Halfway pic.twitter.com/L9nOdDlv2l— EZ (@InnKeeperEZ) May 26, 2018
4. A dream imagined
The timing of these two tweets is simply too perfect. @GIGABEETLE @aloadofhupla pic.twitter.com/Wt0ZgWMEKP— Baltan II (@BaltanII) August 30, 2014
5. Stalking is not OK
More tweets that were perfectly aligned pic.twitter.com/XGL6vw2hb5— Brody Harding (@sir_harding) September 15, 2016
6. Pokemon Go get a burrito?
These tweets were perfectly aligned @sroibal @KimmiScantastic pic.twitter.com/M5GEfxAnqp— Brody Harding (@sir_harding) July 10, 2016
7. You win some…
Sometimes the twitter timeline is in perfect sync. First tweet asks a question, next one answers it. pic.twitter.com/sUhW01ZpyH— Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) April 27, 2016
8. Here’s to Monday
The perfection of those two tweets together :D @FlawlessBonnie @Bertwg97 pic.twitter.com/wpBZWqD9— Neda Al-Asedi (@MyNameIsNeda) October 30, 2011
9. A dark twist
The timing of these two tweets couldn't have been more perfect @TheNerdwhal @snow_van @oathkeeper56 pic.twitter.com/GizBjxQQjY— Darren (@darrenkerwin) September 19, 2016
10. A lesson in independence
These two tweets couldn’t have been more perfect coming right after one another. Moral of story: do what you want without waiting for people. pic.twitter.com/Lg0QlYaY6Q— Lil Dae (@CinnabonPapii) August 7, 2018
11. Brexit with a movie twist
.@NoMagRyan perfect, depressing social media timeline sync. pic.twitter.com/EtWWEbPA1v— John 🤓 Robertson (@robertson_john) June 24, 2016
12. This game of one-upmanship
I'm giggling, the timing of these two tweets together could not have been more perfect pic.twitter.com/Vwf3tNLRae— Shelby Strachan (@smol_marigolds) May 16, 2017
13. Things are looking up
The fact that these two tweets are right next to each other is absolute perfection. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ajE9hfawkv— Dana B 🌻 (@danabaileyy16) July 19, 2014
