13 things that people think are a sign of intelligence ... but shouldn’t be

You can’t tell how clever someone is from their appearance or how they talk, but somehow some ornamental characteristics are naturally associated with being smart.

In a thread on this very topic, wisebloodfoolheart asked fellow Reddit users to share the things associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be – and here are 13 of the most popular answers.

1.

Comment from discussion Pulmonic’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

2.

Comment from discussion mygawd’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

3.

Comment from discussion baldmannbob’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

4.

Comment from discussion piosab’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

5.

Comment from discussion Ocula’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

6.

Comment from discussion OlyScott’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

7.

Comment from discussion Lunavism’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

8.

Comment from discussion Yserbius’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

9.

Comment from discussion neuro_stim’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

10.

Comment from discussion SucculentHemorrhoid’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

11.

Comment from discussion EmilyThePenguin’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"

12.

Comment from discussion KermitTheFork’s comment from discussion "What is associated with intelligence that shouldn’t be?"



13.