13 things people are tired of, illustrated by yet another Spongebob Squarepants meme

Spongebob Squarepants has become so ingrained in online culture that you’d now be forgiven for describing him as “that sponge from those memes” rather than “that children’s TV character”.

The square-panted dweller of a pineapple under the sea has, along with his fellows, become a way for internet users to express a diverse range of thoughts and feelings.

A spongebob meme to determine which spongebob meme is better 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbTig0ql35 — CJ Reese (@cjreese98) March 18, 2018

Now though, after Savage Patrick, Mocking Spongebob and Krusty Krab vs. Chum Bucket, there’s a new one.

It features the sponge himself looking rather exhausted, and these 13 excellent examples illustrate exactly the stuff that tires people quickly.

1. Minor physical activity

When you & your friend both out of shape but race up the stairs pic.twitter.com/11pTaIDEWG — Racks (@RacksBundles) March 27, 2018

2. Instant messaging

Me after replying to one person pic.twitter.com/MEgKmf1PFl — Fatima (@fatimaiqbal13) March 26, 2018

3. Just doing stuff

Me after doing 1 of the 1293982728293758 things on my to do list pic.twitter.com/jXCSJBAe0y — #InTune (@Fourens_) March 26, 2018

4. Bed sheet wrestling

me after I put the fitted sheet on my bed by myself pic.twitter.com/1FdcOpVVDk — Shit Mexicans🇲🇽 Do (@SOMEXlCAN) March 28, 2018

5. Socialising

Me after I escape from a chatty extrovert: pic.twitter.com/uY2OwEUzvD — The-Dream is Underrated (@B_Wash5) March 28, 2018

6. Definitely socialising

Me after having a 1 minute 14 seconds conversation with anyone other than the two people I'm able to socialise with pic.twitter.com/AVNP6LIHVH — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) March 28, 2018

7. Walking past a group of men as a girl

Me after passing a large group of men by myself pic.twitter.com/FqZPmo4bCb — 𝔏𝔢𝔵𝔞𝔪𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔬𝔫 (@lexlugar_) March 27, 2018

8. Education

Me after looking @ my untouched homework pic.twitter.com/G6DkR5azFu — CERAADI (@Ceraadi) March 28, 2018

9. Cheating education

me after copying homework answers pic.twitter.com/mzEmWwtVbJ — oov jav (@KlarksonCelly) March 28, 2018

10. Books

me after i read one line in any book without checking my phone or laptop inbetween pic.twitter.com/KtCrdiK7Vv — andile (@INDIEWASHERE) March 28, 2018

11. Beauty

me after making my left eyebrow match my right pic.twitter.com/MffiR1y6bJ — ★ (@GSNCHX) March 28, 2018

12. Leaving bed

Me after getting out of bed for 15 seconds to plug my charger into my phone pic.twitter.com/zQqM0vbsWh — 🧞‍♂️ (@activezvc) March 27, 2018

13. Spongebob memes