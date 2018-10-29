13 people who really did Halloween right this year

Halloween hasn’t officially happened yet – but with a heavy weekend of fancy dress parties out of the way, it’s time to start thinking about dishing out some awards.

So from amazing costumes to perfect pumpkins, and to those decorations that are just a little bit extra, here are 13 people who really excelled at Halloweening in 2018.

1. These meme-loving Halloween heroes

2. This couple, who had the ultimate Halloween date night

3. This woman in Norfolk, whose husband built her an entire pumpkin house

4. This meerkat, which also had its own pumpkin house

5. These dedicated Halloween lovers

6. This guy, whose pumpkin-carving skills are next level

7. And this absurdly talented family of carvers

8. These Good Place fans

9. This guy, who paddled down the river in a pumpkin

10. This guy, who came through for his friend in a tight spot

11. Rita Ora, who nailed her Post Malone costume

12. This gloriously convoluted piece of wordplay

13. And finally, whoever it was at Blue Heron Farm that decided to put their puppies in costumes

