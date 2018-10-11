13 cheap things that are better than the expensive version

The saying goes that you get what you pay for, but there are certain items that go some way to disproving that long-held belief.

From custard to comedy, a Twitter conversation started by playwright Lucy Prebble prompted people to suggest things that are better cheap than expensive – here are 12 of the best.

1.

When the expensive version is actually worse than the cheaper version - I’ll start, bacon — Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) October 10, 2018

2.

Chippys — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) October 10, 2018

3.

Clubs — Adrian Hon (@adrianhon) October 10, 2018

4 and 5.

Custard. Comedy shows. — Barry Shapiro (@BarryWShapiro) October 10, 2018

6.

Lightly salted tortilla chips. Quality inversely proportionate to price. — David Williams (@hadleytown) October 10, 2018

7.

Atmosphere and friendliness at football games. — David Szmidt (@UtterBlether) October 10, 2018

8.

Fried chicken — Joseph Talbot (@sqrl_mnky) October 10, 2018

9.

Ketchup — B (@BForce77) October 10, 2018

10 and 11.

White bread. Crisps, obvs. — Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) October 10, 2018

12.

Chocolate. I'll gladly eat a 70% cocoa salted caramel truffle from Hotel Chocolat but in truth I'd be much happier with a Double Decker. — Gnat (@mattaw1982) October 10, 2018

13.

Fry ups — Nina Millns (@NinaMillns) October 10, 2018

Save your money everyone!

- Press Association