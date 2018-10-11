13 cheap things that are better than the expensive version
11/10/2018 - 11:17:00Back to UK Discover Home
The saying goes that you get what you pay for, but there are certain items that go some way to disproving that long-held belief.
From custard to comedy, a Twitter conversation started by playwright Lucy Prebble prompted people to suggest things that are better cheap than expensive – here are 12 of the best.
1.
When the expensive version is actually worse than the cheaper version - I’ll start, bacon— Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) October 10, 2018
2.
Chippys— Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) October 10, 2018
3.
Clubs— Adrian Hon (@adrianhon) October 10, 2018
4 and 5.
Custard. Comedy shows.— Barry Shapiro (@BarryWShapiro) October 10, 2018
6.
Lightly salted tortilla chips. Quality inversely proportionate to price.— David Williams (@hadleytown) October 10, 2018
7.
Atmosphere and friendliness at football games.— David Szmidt (@UtterBlether) October 10, 2018
8.
Fried chicken— Joseph Talbot (@sqrl_mnky) October 10, 2018
9.
Ketchup— B (@BForce77) October 10, 2018
10 and 11.
White bread. Crisps, obvs.— Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) October 10, 2018
12.
Chocolate. I'll gladly eat a 70% cocoa salted caramel truffle from Hotel Chocolat but in truth I'd be much happier with a Double Decker.— Gnat (@mattaw1982) October 10, 2018
13.
Fry ups— Nina Millns (@NinaMillns) October 10, 2018
Save your money everyone!
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here