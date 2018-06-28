12 video game sound effects people can’t get out of their heads

If you’ve ever played a video game for hours on end then you almost certainly have experience getting sound effects stuck in your head.

So when Reddit user ahkristos asked people: “What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?” they came up with loads of recognisable audio.

1. Mario

“Mario going into the pipes in Super Mario Bros for NES.” – orangepaperlantern

Mario Evolution GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. EA SPORTS

Comment from discussion Cedge2121’s comment from discussion "What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?".

3. Sonic

“Sonic rings” – tukatu0

Video Games Sega GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Tetris

Comment from discussion SixDeuce’s comment from discussion "What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?".

5. Game Boy

“The ‘ba-ling!’ when you turn a GameBoy on.” – mycatiswatchingyou

Game Boy Nintendo GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. Toad

Comment from discussion TheMeanHorizon’s comment from discussion "What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?".

7. Pokemon

“The Pokemon low health sound. Before gen 6, that BEE BO, BEE BO, BEE BO continued until you either healed it or it died. Worst thing ever.” – AzariTheCompiler

Pokemon Red Lavender Town GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Mario Kart

Comment from discussion cosmichoot’s comment from discussion "What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?".

9. Mario Kart 2

“The item box spinning in Mario Kart” – astro_mars

Mario Kart 8 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Pokemon 2

Comment from discussion LifeNoob98’s comment from discussion "What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?".

11. Pac Man

“PAC MAN, waga waga waga waga waga waga.” – lost_n_space

Nostalgia Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Pac Man 2

Comment from discussion zombiebane’s comment from discussion "What video game sound effect can you still hear in your head?".

- Press Association
