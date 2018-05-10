12 tonnes of liquid chocolate spilled on a Polish motorway after a truck crash

A tanker carrying 12 tonnes of liquid milk chocolate has spilled its precious cargo across a highway in Poland.

The sweet spillage blocked traffic in both direction on the A2 motorway in Western Poland, between the towns of Wrzesnia and Slupca.

Drone footage from local news outlet Twoja Slupca, shows the remarkable extent of the chocolatey mess.

It isn’t yet clear what caused the crash and fortunately no one was seriously injured, though the driver was taken to hospital for a broken arm.

The clean-up job has been tough however, particularly as the chocolate has hardened.

“Cooling chocolate is worse than snow,” Bogdan Kowalski, of Slupca’s fire brigade, told the Associated Press.

Workers had to use hot water to melt and then wash away the chocolate and the clean-up took a few hours, but it wasn’t all bad.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen so many smiles on the faces of emergency rescue folks and police officers at the scene of an accident,” Marlena Kukawka, Slupca’s police spokeswoman, told the New York Times.

It seems the general public would tend to agree this is one of the more light-hearted mishaps on the road.

A truck carrying 12 tons of liquid chocolate overturned on a highway in Poland. Blocking traffic in both directions. The motorists stuck in this mess have been handling it pretty well pic.twitter.com/angB08lCC2 — Kevin Flood (@FLOOKLYN) May 9, 2018

Where’s Augustus Gloop – who falls in Willy Wonka’s chocolate river – when you need him?

- Press Association