12 people who are extremely ready for January to be over

The first month of the year is never easy: there’s that long stretch between pay cheques, dark evenings, plus the pressure to reinvent yourself as a vision of health and wellness.

And although the first day of the year falling on a Monday gives you a proper blank slate to start with, it also means the 31 days of January stretch across five weeks.

To some people, that just feels way too long.

it’s only january 27th? feels like january 85th — miski 🦋 (@musegold) January 27, 2018

We can only hope that the rest of 2018 is going to go as slowly.

I HOPE THIS YEAR IS AS LONG AS JANUARY https://t.co/AhoHWmJMXo — AALIYAH (@NOTORIOUSAALI) January 27, 2018

But really, are we sure January even counts as one month? Surely it’s more like one and a half?

no offence but how many months are in this month — beth mccoll (@imteddybless) January 22, 2018

And it just keeps going.

So next week is still January... pic.twitter.com/mOS0tSiXhX — ABOVE (@king_talent) January 21, 2018

It’s never ending.

Me realising that even after this weekend it will still be January pic.twitter.com/eMIBvlz0rk — shon faye (@shonfaye) January 26, 2018

It feels like months have passed since New Year’s Day.

We six months into 2018 and it’s still January. — ✩ (@Cindtrillella) January 27, 2018

Christmas 2017 feels like a distant memory.

why has it been january for 6 years — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 27, 2018

Time to make some new resolutions, since pretty much a year has passed since this month began.

What a long year January has been — darth buddha (@Neauxp) January 18, 2018

Is time still passing?

Every time i turn around it’s still January 🙄 — Jonica Booth (@Blu1x) January 28, 2018

You might have started to forget what getting paid feels like.

It's the fourth week of January. Pay day is a distant memory. People start believing they work for free & attempt to buy their coffee with the spare buttons you get with coats. — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) January 22, 2018

Some people were getting romantic inspiration.

I want a relationship as long as January — Terence Da Silva (@_Rizzer) January 22, 2018

It’s lasting longer than some of the longest-lasting things known to mankind.

I swear January is lasting longer than the DFS sale. — Callum Lyon (@CallumLyon) January 23, 2018

It’s only a few more days now, you can do it.