12 intriguing statistics social media users would love to know about their lives

From years left to live, to number of steps taken, we all have some interesting statistics in our life that would be fascinating to see.

Reddit user antonionovta asked people on the website for the one statistic they’re itching to find out, and they came up with some interesting ideas.

Here are 12 of the very best statistics you should know about your life.

1. How many times you’ve ignored a future spouse?

Comment from discussion Insert-Senpai-Name’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

2. How many times your baby name was off the table…

Comment from discussion Gypsiee’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

3. This terrifying statistic.

Comment from discussion Rose_Robin’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

4. You could see if you were a good or terrible person.

Comment from discussion Chewitt321’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

5. How many tourists have got you in the background.

Comment from discussion bakedncaked’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

6. Your unit of barbecue measurement.

Comment from discussion Venousmeerkat’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

7. How many hit points you have left.

Comment from discussion info90’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

8. No, no, no.

Comment from discussion throwaway622796’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

9. You could see how much of your life you’ve lived.

Comment from discussion mycatisabrat’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

10. How many people you’ve infected with your germs…

Comment from discussion jchikota’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

11. This flattering statistic.

Comment from discussion sylas69’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

12. Lastly, this frightening suggestion.

Comment from discussion StellarJustinJelly’s comment from discussion "If you could find out one statistic about your life so far, what would it be?"

- Press Association