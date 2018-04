We lie to ourselves more than we think. Sometimes, it’s to make us feel better, other times a little fib can spark some motivation.

So when Redditor PotteringAlong asked fellow users about the little porkies they have told themselves, the thread was brimming with answers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.