12 frivolous purchases people seriously regret

Everyone has bought at least one thing that they regretted as soon as they handed over their cash.

Reddit user PrideandTentacles discussed frivolous purchases on the website, asking people to share the things they regret buying the most.

Their answers were hilarious and disappointing in equal measure.

Here are 12 of the best:

1. Cats can be extremely mischievous.

Comment from discussion Autumn333’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

2. This mum was bitterly disappointed with this purchase.

Comment from discussion Deadsil3nt’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

3. This person regrets this buy because it was too good.

Comment from discussion TreeDwarf’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

4. A complete and utter waste.

Comment from discussion dinosoursmash’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

5. Technology that was expensive but is now obsolete.

Comment from discussion morrock14’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

6. This person’s Pokemon-related splurge.

Comment from discussion oliverbot3000’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

7. This expensive new hobby.

Comment from discussion amaxwell123’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

8. A regrettable Farmville purchase.

Comment from discussion Reddevil313’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

9. The biggest problem in England.

Comment from discussion DrCabbageman’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

10. This banished cardigan.

Comment from discussion illumillama’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

11. This very odd purchase.

Comment from discussion lawrencelewillows’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

12. Cookies are addictive.

Comment from discussion Jasper_Blake’s comment from discussion "What do you regret buying the most?"

- Press Association