12 daft ways people have accidentally injured themselves

We’re all prone to a clumsy moment at one point or another.

But some of our most embarrassing moments of self-inflicted pain can turn into great storytelling material down the line.

Reddit user kezzerb asked: “What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?”

See if you can top these.

1. This deserves an A for sheer effort.

Comment from discussion Bman1233’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

2. That’s one way to learn.

Comment from discussion -JesusChrysler’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

3. What did you expect?!

Comment from discussion Lovebot_AI’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

4. Ooof.

Comment from discussion OnePoint21JiggaWhats’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

5. There’s no greater pain than a spicy eye.

Comment from discussion totallynotsarah’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

6. If you didn’t break your arm at the biggest event in the primary school calendar … then did you even read?

Comment from discussion taymx41’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

7. 90. degree. angle. Ouch.

Comment from discussion wilder782’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

8. It’s worth it for the good boy or girl.

Comment from discussion Tolstoy2Tinkerbelles’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

9. We’ve all been there.

Comment from discussion shiguywhy’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

10. The only way is … to the dentist.

Comment from discussion Paper__Tigers’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

11. Science: 1 – JoeisaBro: 0.

Comment from discussion JoeisaBro’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

12. When ice cream is life.

Comment from discussion Todengel’s comment from discussion "What’s the stupidest way you have hurt yourself?"

- Press Association