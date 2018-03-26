12 confessions of flirting woe from people who now know better
26/03/2018 - 13:03:00Back to Discover Home
Everyone has an awkward dating story – or two, but some romantic fails really make you cringe when you look back on them.
Reddit user ancientkillerX kicked off the conversation on the website, asking users for their stories of the biggest ways they’ve failed when trying to get someone’s attention.
Here are some of the best dating fails people have made that will definitely make you feel better about your awkward romance stories.
1. This awkward compliment.
2. This clumsy start.
3. This story has a surprisingly happy ending.
4. Unsurprisingly, this tactic might not have worked.
5. This disappointing tale.
6. This person probably didn’t walk away with a date.
7. This person was a little too afraid to stick around.
8. This romance probably didn’t work out.
9. Putting on an accent might not get you very far…
10. This very sad rejection story.
11. This person put a lot of trust in their crush.
12. This person was slightly too formal.
Join the conversation - comment here