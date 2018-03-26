12 confessions of flirting woe from people who now know better

Everyone has an awkward dating story – or two, but some romantic fails really make you cringe when you look back on them.

Reddit user ancientkillerX kicked off the conversation on the website, asking users for their stories of the biggest ways they’ve failed when trying to get someone’s attention.

Here are some of the best dating fails people have made that will definitely make you feel better about your awkward romance stories.

1. This awkward compliment.

Comment from discussion HotforSega’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

2. This clumsy start.

Comment from discussion herky17’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

3. This story has a surprisingly happy ending.

Comment from discussion blazingwhale’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

4. Unsurprisingly, this tactic might not have worked.

Comment from discussion FamiliarNameMissing_’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

5. This disappointing tale.

Comment from discussion ancientkillerX’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

6. This person probably didn’t walk away with a date.

Comment from discussion rosefromtheconcrete’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

7. This person was a little too afraid to stick around.

Comment from discussion psycheraven’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

8. This romance probably didn’t work out.

Comment from discussion Altnob’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

9. Putting on an accent might not get you very far…

Comment from discussion Bennyrent’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

10. This very sad rejection story.

Comment from discussion chinacatrhododendron’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

11. This person put a lot of trust in their crush.

Comment from discussion Malpacka99’s comment from discussion "What’s the biggest way you failed when trying to flirt with someone?"

12. This person was slightly too formal.