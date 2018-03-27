11-year-old autistic girl from Down wows the world singing with ‘best group in the world’ on Ellen Show

Kaylee Rogers won the hearts of the internet last year when she performed Hallelujah with her school choir at the tender age of ten.

The young girl, now 11, has autism and attends Killard House Special School in Co. Down.

The school’s principal has said that Kaylee is often shy and has recently overcome some incredible challenges to share her voice with the world.

“For a child who came in P4 (7 to 8 years old) and wouldn’t really talk, wouldn’t really read out in class, to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing. It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part”

After hearing Kaylee’s version of the Leonard Cohen song, producer of American TV show Little Big Shots, Ellen DeGeneres invited her on to sing with one of her favourite acapella singing groups, Pentatonix.

The three-time grammy winners and all-around legends took to Facebook before the performance to say that they were excited and honoured to sing with her.

Trust us, you’ll need tissues for this one.

WOW!

Kaylee Rogers, a name to remember.