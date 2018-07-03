11 ‘would you rather’ questions that are simply impossible to answer

Would You Rather is a game we all know, love and find the questions incredibly hard to answer.

So of course here are a few challenges from Reddit to rack your brains over.

1.

Comment from discussion RedUser03’s comment from discussion "What’s your best "would you rather"?"

2. From user 02474

“Would you rather be able to converse with (nonhuman) animals, or have lifelong fluency in every (human) language?”

3.

Comment from discussion Atheist_mantis’s comment from discussion "What’s your best "would you rather"?"

4. From user fdsdfg

“Fly effortlessly, but only at 1/4 walking speed or teleport anywhere, but only twice per month?”

5.

Comment from discussion Fishy_Scout’s comment from discussion "What’s your best "would you rather"?"

6. From user DubDubDubAtDubDotCom

“If you had to live in a cage for the rest of your life, would you rather the bars be horizontal, or vertical?”

7.

Comment from discussion RiceWithEggs’s comment from discussion "What’s your best "would you rather"?"

8. From user pheonix580

“For this question, you’ll be locked in a room full of spiders for some amount of time. Would you rather have the lights on or off?”

9.

Comment from discussion siteburn’s comment from discussion "What’s your best "would you rather"?"

10. From user irishamerican

“Would you rather: Climb the tallest mountain (or) travel to the bottom of the sea?”

11.

Comment from discussion flashmedallion’s comment from discussion "What’s your best "would you rather"?"

- Press Association