11 things that make less and less sense the more you think about them

Many things in life seem perfectly normal until you really stop and think about them – at which point they start to reveal themselves as the head-scratchers they are.

Reddit user u/strawbrygirl asked fellow users of the site: “What makes less and less sense the more you think about it?”

Here are some of the best answers:

1. Delicious water

2. The sound of sound

From reddit user cheddarsalad: “Audio recording.

“David Bowie’s voice is perfectly reproduced by running a pointy bit of metal through a squiggly line carved into a plastic disc. Then it’s perfectly reproduced by static electricity on a strip of plastic. Then it’s perfectly reproduced on an extremely small sequence of notches on a strip of plastic formed into a disc. It’s insane.”

3. Most words

4. Us

From reddit user favsports: “Sometimes I think how weird it is that I am myself. I mean, the brain works very well on its own, but how do I have a perception? Why be me and not anyone else? How the f*** am I a bunch of signals?”

5. YouTube is a lie

6. Sail away

From reddit user lovelyweeaboochan: “The word yacht.”

7. Electric dreams

8. Pretty much your entire life in 2018

From reddit user GopNane: “How computers work … Like how the f*** do all these functions and operating systems all boil down to codes of 0s and 1s?”

9. Every move you make

10. The miracle of childbirth

From reddit user _Nick_2711_: “Women can just, like, grow a human. What the f*** is that about?”

11. Everything

