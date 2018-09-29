11 things that make less and less sense the more you think about them
Many things in life seem perfectly normal until you really stop and think about them – at which point they start to reveal themselves as the head-scratchers they are.
Reddit user u/strawbrygirl asked fellow users of the site: “What makes less and less sense the more you think about it?”
Here are some of the best answers:
1. Delicious water
2. The sound of sound
From reddit user cheddarsalad: “Audio recording.
“David Bowie’s voice is perfectly reproduced by running a pointy bit of metal through a squiggly line carved into a plastic disc. Then it’s perfectly reproduced by static electricity on a strip of plastic. Then it’s perfectly reproduced on an extremely small sequence of notches on a strip of plastic formed into a disc. It’s insane.”
3. Most words
4. Us
From reddit user favsports: “Sometimes I think how weird it is that I am myself. I mean, the brain works very well on its own, but how do I have a perception? Why be me and not anyone else? How the f*** am I a bunch of signals?”
5. YouTube is a lie
6. Sail away
From reddit user lovelyweeaboochan: “The word yacht.”
7. Electric dreams
8. Pretty much your entire life in 2018
From reddit user GopNane: “How computers work … Like how the f*** do all these functions and operating systems all boil down to codes of 0s and 1s?”
9. Every move you make
10. The miracle of childbirth
From reddit user _Nick_2711_: “Women can just, like, grow a human. What the f*** is that about?”
11. Everything
