11 terrible first dates we’re guessing didn’t lead to a second

There’s always an exciting level of anticipation around a first date: Will the two hit it off? Will there be a kiss? Will it lead to a second date?

But for every great first date there have to be a fair few write-offs.

And that was what one Twitter user was keen to hear about with a simple shoutout.

Ladies: tell me your worst date. — A Tribe Called Breast (@_ItsMissBre) August 23, 2018

Here are 11 tales of woe from datingland:

1. The flexible friend

Over coffee, he told me he was married but that his wife was "flexible".



There was no second date. https://t.co/A20N8kGcl8 — Elizabeth (@historyinpearls) August 29, 2018

2. The recruiter

Met via an online dating site. He corresponded with me daily for weeks and seemed pretty interested. Invited me to hang out, and it actually turned out to be a MLM recruitment meeting. — Kenya D. (@Kenya_D) August 23, 2018

3. The beer enthusiast

Had a guy leave halfway through a date because I didn't like beer.



Apparently not liking beer is a serious offense to some because it's not the only date that's gone bad cause of it. https://t.co/cVMGsvfkUd — Court (@Court_Moran) August 30, 2018

4. The short date

I showed up to meet a guy I'd only talked to online and the first thing out of his mouth was "You looked prettier in your pictures." Coincidentally it was also my shortest date. https://t.co/0vdA17mlnk — holly. (@hollydiggity) August 28, 2018

5. The questionmaster

He talked about himself nonstop and only asked me two questions: 1) Was Michael Jackson guilty and 2) What was the point of the Dewey Decimal System? Then he got an emergency text about a fire in the chemistry lab he was supervising and invited me to come. HARD PASS. https://t.co/V6LUzTKJZ1 — Danielle Dreger (@DanielleDregerB) August 28, 2018

6. The mansplainer

Watched The Dark Knight in his room and he kept pausing it to check that I understood what was going on. Also lent me Sophie's Choice so that I would understand his degree better (he did philosophy) https://t.co/Zam06DkSGR — fre shavoc a do (@charlotteearney) August 28, 2018

7. The banker

The guy said he forgot his wallet at home, so I paid. Then he said I tipped too much, so he took some of the tip for himself.😂👏 https://t.co/nXGYmLsxeE — SOL KERZNER (@__Qaqamba) August 26, 2018

8. The househunter

A guy spent all of dinner telling me about his ex-girlfriends and how after each break-up he had to move out of their place and move back home. Then he asked how big my apartment was. https://t.co/XgbDwzzHhO — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) August 27, 2018

9. The caveman

Went out to dinner...I offered to share my veggie food with him (he had meat), he replied "women wait until the man has eaten then have left overs"...never saw the caveman again https://t.co/PBu3M3ZQ5T — Bobbi Sharma (@SharmaBobbi) August 29, 2018

10. The smoker

Started with him smoking (said he wasn't a smoker. His defense: he was trying to quit which was basically the same). Talked mostly about an ex that he had hooked up with again a month before. Icing on the cake was later when we went to a bar, he went outside to smoke. https://t.co/xtEuXGt8MP — Stephanie Teeter (@SeeStephScience) August 30, 2018

11. The walker

The one where a walk along the beach was actually a walk along a shitty farm track and my sandals got ruined and I got multiple nettle stings. https://t.co/N5y1ivgJ2I — Tits n' clogs (@_twittwoo_owl_) August 30, 2018

- Press Association