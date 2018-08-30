11 terrible first dates we’re guessing didn’t lead to a second

There’s always an exciting level of anticipation around a first date: Will the two hit it off? Will there be a kiss? Will it lead to a second date?

But for every great first date there have to be a fair few write-offs.

And that was what one Twitter user was keen to hear about with a simple shoutout.

Here are 11 tales of woe from datingland:

1. The flexible friend

2. The recruiter

Give Me A Job GIF by Daniel - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The beer enthusiast

4. The short date

5. The questionmaster

Unknown Question Mark GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. The mansplainer

7. The banker

Jason Alexander Wallet GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. The househunter

9. The caveman

Fred GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. The smoker

11. The walker

- Press Association
